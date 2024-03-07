WEG and Klabin Pioneer IoT Solution for Enhanced Paper Production Efficiency in Brazil

WEG, a global leader in electrical technology and industrial automation, has partnered with Klabin, Brazil's top paper and packaging producer, to elevate the paper manufacturing industry's efficiency and reliability. This collaboration focuses on deploying WEG's advanced IoT solutions, including WEGscan sensors and WEG Motion Fleet Management (MFM) software, at Klabin's Correa Pinto unit in Santa Catarina. The initiative aims to enhance asset management and minimize operational disruptions in challenging production conditions.

Revolutionizing Paper Production with IoT

The integration of WEG's IoT solutions into Klabin's production processes marks a significant leap towards technological innovation in the pulp and paper industry. With the environment characterized by temperatures above 100°C, constant steam presence, and varying speeds, monitoring equipment health has always been a daunting task. WEG's IoT solution, extensively tested and approved by Klabin, proves to be robust and efficient, especially during the paper drying phase where high temperature and humidity prevail. The use of WEGscan for instant vibration analysis in hard-to-reach areas further differentiates this solution, facilitating early detection of potential failures without the need for physical inspections.

Enhancing Operational Efficiency and Reducing Costs

The predictive maintenance capabilities provided by WEG's IoT solution are poised to transform Klabin's maintenance strategy. By enabling real-time monitoring and analysis of temperature, vibration, and operating hours data, Klabin can anticipate equipment failures, significantly reducing unplanned downtime. This proactive approach not only optimizes production processes but also contributes to a substantial reduction in operating costs. Moreover, the extension of asset lifespan and improved maintenance planning through WEG Motion Fleet Management promise to increase overall efficiency and productivity, thereby positively impacting Klabin's bottom line.

Strengthening Industry Partnerships through Technological Innovation

This successful project between Klabin and WEG not only meets but exceeds the expectations for the Correa Pinto unit, reinforcing the strong partnership between the two companies. It underscores WEG's position as a leader in providing innovative digital solutions for asset monitoring and highlights the potential of IoT technology in revolutionizing industrial maintenance practices. The collaboration between Klabin and WEG serves as a model for the industry, demonstrating the benefits of embracing technological advancements to tackle complex challenges and achieve operational excellence.

The deployment of WEG's IoT solutions at Klabin's facility is a testament to the power of technological innovation in enhancing industrial efficiency and reliability. This project not only solidifies WEG's reputation in the digital solutions space but also sets a new standard for the pulp and paper industry, encouraging other companies to explore similar technologies to improve their operations. As Klabin continues to lead the way in sustainable paper production, this partnership with WEG is a clear indicator of the industry's bright, technology-driven future.