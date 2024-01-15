en English
Volcano Eruption Threatens Southwest Iceland Town

By: Saboor Bayat
Published: January 14, 2024 at 7:02 pm EST
In a startling scene of nature’s fury, a volcano erupted in southwest Iceland, unleashing molten lava flows that have already set one house in the fishing town of Grindavik ablaze. The town, having been preemptively evacuated, stands eerily empty as the lava slowly encroaches upon its outskirts. This marks the second volcanic eruption in less than a month, adding to the recent seismic activity in the area.

Mounting Seismic Activity Unleashes Nature’s Fury

The eruption was preceded by a series of small earthquakes, hinting at the impending volcanic activity. Defensive walls that had been constructed around the volcano in the hope of steering the magma away from the community were breached, allowing the lava to advance towards the town. Despite the dramatic scenes, the eruption is not expected to release large amounts of ash into the air. Operations at Keflavík Airport, located near Grindavik, continue as normal.

Caught in Nature’s Crosshairs: The Town of Grindavik

Grindavik has found itself in nature’s crosshairs, with this being the fourth eruption on the Reykjanes Peninsula since 2021. The previous evacuation in November had forced residents to stay away from their homes for six weeks following a series of earthquakes and a volcanic eruption. This time, the lava flow, reaching an impressive height of 160 feet, threatened a power plant, a geothermal spa, and residential neighborhoods.

Iceland: A Volcanic Hotspot

Located between the Eurasian and North American tectonic plates, Iceland is a volcanic hotspot. It averages an eruption every four to five years, and the recent eruptions on the Reykjanes Peninsula signal a new volcanic era with more seismic activity expected over the next decade. The Icelandic Meteorological Office reported over 200 earthquakes, the strongest being of magnitude 3.5, shaking the region before the eruption.

The Lava’s Path: Homes Ablaze and Infrastructure at Risk

As the lava continues its relentless advance, at least one house has been set on fire, and the town’s electrical infrastructure and heating supply pipes have been damaged. Despite the destruction, no lives are in danger, according to Iceland President Guðni Jóhannesson, who addressed the nation amidst the crisis. However, he acknowledged that the infrastructure is under threat.

The Icelandic civil protection agency has raised its alert level to ’emergency’, reflecting the severity of the situation. For now, the people of Grindavik wait, their homes standing in the path of the relentless lava flow.

Saboor Bayat

Saboor Bayat, a distinguished scholar and renowned author in the field of International Relations, offers insightful and in-depth coverage of the unstable Afghan region's intricacies. Since 2010, his expertise and knowledge have been disseminated through various Afghan publications. As a former Program Manager and Author for Subhe-Kabul Daily, Bayat's contribution to journalism is indisputable. His unwavering commitment to journalism is further illustrated in his ongoing work with the Writers Council for Madanyat, an organization that focuses on promoting civil values, advocating for human rights, and opposing violence and extremism.

