Virgil de Souza: The New Face of Gallagher Re’s Surety and Credit Practice

The surety and credit market is set to witness significant shifts as Virgil Antonio de Souza, a seasoned professional with over two decades of industry experience, steps up to lead Gallagher Re’s Surety and Credit practice across Latin America and the Caribbean. Hailing from Brazil’s IRB Re, de Souza’s addition to the team marks an exciting chapter in the company’s growth narrative.

De Souza: An Industry Stalwart

An alumnus of Boston University’s School of Management, de Souza’s educational journey is as impressive as his professional trajectory. His Bachelor of Science in Business Administration, coupled with specializations in marketing and international management, laid a robust foundation for his career in the surety and credit industry. Over the years, his passion, leadership prowess, and in-depth expertise have earmarked him as a respected figure in the field.

De Souza’s tenure at IRB Re was characterized by dynamic leadership and strategic expansion of the company’s surety portfolio. His deep-rooted understanding of the market, paired with his innovative approach, has consistently propelled businesses towards success.

Gallagher Re’s Strategic Move

De Souza’s transition to Gallagher Re in early 2024 is anticipated to be a game-changer for the firm. Edson Wiggers, CEO of Gallagher Re Latin America and Caribbean, believes that de Souza’s capabilities are set to bolster the firm’s operations within the region.

“His drive and passion for the business will contribute significantly to our ambitious growth plans,” asserts Wiggers. He is optimistic that de Souza’s collaboration with the local team, coupled with the support from Gallagher Re Global Surety & Credit Practice, will pave the way for new market opportunities.

Anticipating Future Success

This strategic appointment is expected not only to benefit current clients but also to unlock doors into new markets. By leveraging de Souza’s competencies, Gallagher Re is poised to extend its influence and further its reach within the surety and credit market.

As the company prepares to navigate the industry’s future under de Souza’s leadership, the anticipation of an upward trajectory abounds. The firm strongly believes in the positive impact de Souza will have on its future achievements, underlining the promise of an exciting era ahead.