en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Brazil

Virgil de Souza: The New Face of Gallagher Re’s Surety and Credit Practice

author
By: Saboor Bayat
Published: January 12, 2024 at 10:12 am EST
Virgil de Souza: The New Face of Gallagher Re’s Surety and Credit Practice

The surety and credit market is set to witness significant shifts as Virgil Antonio de Souza, a seasoned professional with over two decades of industry experience, steps up to lead Gallagher Re’s Surety and Credit practice across Latin America and the Caribbean. Hailing from Brazil’s IRB Re, de Souza’s addition to the team marks an exciting chapter in the company’s growth narrative.

De Souza: An Industry Stalwart

An alumnus of Boston University’s School of Management, de Souza’s educational journey is as impressive as his professional trajectory. His Bachelor of Science in Business Administration, coupled with specializations in marketing and international management, laid a robust foundation for his career in the surety and credit industry. Over the years, his passion, leadership prowess, and in-depth expertise have earmarked him as a respected figure in the field.

De Souza’s tenure at IRB Re was characterized by dynamic leadership and strategic expansion of the company’s surety portfolio. His deep-rooted understanding of the market, paired with his innovative approach, has consistently propelled businesses towards success.

Gallagher Re’s Strategic Move

De Souza’s transition to Gallagher Re in early 2024 is anticipated to be a game-changer for the firm. Edson Wiggers, CEO of Gallagher Re Latin America and Caribbean, believes that de Souza’s capabilities are set to bolster the firm’s operations within the region.

“His drive and passion for the business will contribute significantly to our ambitious growth plans,” asserts Wiggers. He is optimistic that de Souza’s collaboration with the local team, coupled with the support from Gallagher Re Global Surety & Credit Practice, will pave the way for new market opportunities.

Anticipating Future Success

This strategic appointment is expected not only to benefit current clients but also to unlock doors into new markets. By leveraging de Souza’s competencies, Gallagher Re is poised to extend its influence and further its reach within the surety and credit market.

As the company prepares to navigate the industry’s future under de Souza’s leadership, the anticipation of an upward trajectory abounds. The firm strongly believes in the positive impact de Souza will have on its future achievements, underlining the promise of an exciting era ahead.

0
Brazil Business Education
author

Saboor Bayat

Saboor Bayat, a distinguished scholar and renowned author in the field of International Relations, offers insightful and in-depth coverage of the unstable Afghan region's intricacies. Since 2010, his expertise and knowledge have been disseminated through various Afghan publications. As a former Program Manager and Author for Subhe-Kabul Daily, Bayat's contribution to journalism is indisputable. His unwavering commitment to journalism is further illustrated in his ongoing work with the Writers Council for Madanyat, an organization that focuses on promoting civil values, advocating for human rights, and opposing violence and extremism.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Brazil

See more
1 hour ago
10-Foot Tall Entities Spotted in Brazil: A Hoax or a Hint at Extraterrestrial Life?
On a tranquil island off the coast of Brazil, the serene life of the residents of Ilha do Mel was jolted by an extraordinary event. A startling video emerged, showcasing the apparent presence of 10-foot tall, human-like entities meandering the landscape. These figures, captured on footage, were seen gallivanting on a hilltop—an area claimed by
10-Foot Tall Entities Spotted in Brazil: A Hoax or a Hint at Extraterrestrial Life?
Brazilian IRS Clarifies Taxation of Court-Recognized Credits; US IRS Announces New Voluntary Disclosure Program
5 hours ago
Brazilian IRS Clarifies Taxation of Court-Recognized Credits; US IRS Announces New Voluntary Disclosure Program
Global Week in Pictures: From Harbin Ice Festival to 'No Trousers Tube Ride'
7 hours ago
Global Week in Pictures: From Harbin Ice Festival to 'No Trousers Tube Ride'
Matheus Nicolau Prepares for High-Stakes Rematch at UFC Vegas 84
3 hours ago
Matheus Nicolau Prepares for High-Stakes Rematch at UFC Vegas 84
Rio de Janeiro Embraces AI and Drones for Innovative Reforestation
4 hours ago
Rio de Janeiro Embraces AI and Drones for Innovative Reforestation
Work Stoppage at Brazil's Central Bank Delays Release of Key Exchange Rate
5 hours ago
Work Stoppage at Brazil's Central Bank Delays Release of Key Exchange Rate
Latest Headlines
World News
Campbell County GOP Hosts 'January 6 Prisoner's Story' Fundraiser with Guest Speaker Couy Griffin
13 seconds
Campbell County GOP Hosts 'January 6 Prisoner's Story' Fundraiser with Guest Speaker Couy Griffin
UFC Veterans Arlovski and Miller Continue Historic Careers, Set New Records
2 mins
UFC Veterans Arlovski and Miller Continue Historic Careers, Set New Records
West Fargo City Commission Votes Against Assessment District, Residents Exempt from Special Assessments
5 mins
West Fargo City Commission Votes Against Assessment District, Residents Exempt from Special Assessments
NFL Playoff Excitement Builds Among Fans as Bills, Browns, and Steelers Prepare for Pivotal Games
5 mins
NFL Playoff Excitement Builds Among Fans as Bills, Browns, and Steelers Prepare for Pivotal Games
Maplewood Triumphs Over Saegertown in Region 2 Girls Basketball Match
5 mins
Maplewood Triumphs Over Saegertown in Region 2 Girls Basketball Match
Prairie Pride and Perseverance: Kevin Cheveldayoff on the Winnipeg Jets' Mid-Season Triumph
5 mins
Prairie Pride and Perseverance: Kevin Cheveldayoff on the Winnipeg Jets' Mid-Season Triumph
Munster Braces for Champions Cup Showdown against Toulon Post Recent Setback
6 mins
Munster Braces for Champions Cup Showdown against Toulon Post Recent Setback
Bhuvneshwar Kumar Marks Triumphant Return To First-Class Cricket with Five-Wicket Haul
6 mins
Bhuvneshwar Kumar Marks Triumphant Return To First-Class Cricket with Five-Wicket Haul
Kettering General Hospital Redevelopment: A Paradigm Shift in UK's Healthcare Infrastructure
7 mins
Kettering General Hospital Redevelopment: A Paradigm Shift in UK's Healthcare Infrastructure
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
2 hours
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
Temporary Closure of Isambard Brunel Road: What You Need to Know
3 hours
Temporary Closure of Isambard Brunel Road: What You Need to Know
2024 Food Forecast: Navigating the Ups and Downs in the Global Food Market
3 hours
2024 Food Forecast: Navigating the Ups and Downs in the Global Food Market
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide in Case Before International Court of Justice
4 hours
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide in Case Before International Court of Justice
Belle Meade PD Leverages Tech to Transform Crime-Fighting
4 hours
Belle Meade PD Leverages Tech to Transform Crime-Fighting
Chicago Suburb Braces for Major Winter Storm: Schaumburg Readies for 10-Inch Snowfall
5 hours
Chicago Suburb Braces for Major Winter Storm: Schaumburg Readies for 10-Inch Snowfall
Father of Missing Haleigh Cummings Battles New Charges
5 hours
Father of Missing Haleigh Cummings Battles New Charges
California's Bold Green Mandate: All New Trucks to be Zero-Emission by 2036
5 hours
California's Bold Green Mandate: All New Trucks to be Zero-Emission by 2036
Mercedes-Benz EQG Unveils Spectacular 'Tank Turn' Capability at CES
5 hours
Mercedes-Benz EQG Unveils Spectacular 'Tank Turn' Capability at CES

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app