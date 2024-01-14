en English
Brazil

Viral ‘Giant Alien’ Video Sparks Debate: Astophysics, Fashion, Food, and Makeup Trends in Focus

author
By: Saboor Bayat
Published: January 14, 2024 at 6:29 am EST
The Internet has been abuzz with a viral video claiming the sighting of ‘giant aliens’ in Brazil, sparking spirited discussions and debates worldwide. The video, shared by an unidentified person on social media, alleges that these towering figures are ‘Nephilim’ — a term borrowed from biblical lore, rather than extraterrestrial entities as initially perceived.

Dissecting the Viral ‘Alien’ Video

Upon closer examination, skeptics have been quick to question the authenticity of the footage. Netizens have pointed towards the poor video resolution, suggesting that the ‘giant aliens’ could well be ‘puppet sticks’ manipulated to create an illusion of towering beings. The conversations surrounding this video highlight the enduring fascination with the unknown, as well as the ease with which misinformation can be propagated in the digital age.

Astrophysicist’s Perspective on Alien Existence

Pushing against the tide of extraterrestrial enthusiasts, a renowned astrophysicist has stepped into the fray. The scientist underscores the astronomical improbability of such an occurrence, stating that even if life does exist beyond our planet, it would take a billion years for these beings to traverse the expanse of the Milky Way galaxy. The statement serves as both a reality check and a testament to the vastness of our universe.

Off-limits Zones and Fashion Highlights

In other news, certain locales in India have been declared off-limits to human entry. These restrictions aim to safeguard the environment or are imposed for reasons of safety and security. On a lighter note, the entertainment and fashion sectors have been teeming with activity. Notable mentions include actress Andrea Jeremiah’s stylish ensembles in the film ‘Saindhav,’ Shilpa Shetty’s striking blue and white striped dress, and Ananya Panday’s retro-inspired blue shimmer jumpsuit. Additionally, the latest wedding lehenga color trends have been turning heads.

Food, Health, and Makeup Trends

For food lovers, a list of ten different types of Kulcha — a popular North Indian bread — has been making rounds. Bhojpuri celebrities have also been lighting up Instagram with their stunning pictures. Health-conscious individuals can get the lowdown on the benefits of Lima Beans, while makeup enthusiasts can explore the best festive makeup looks to try in 2024.

Saboor Bayat

Saboor Bayat, a distinguished scholar and renowned author in the field of International Relations, offers insightful and in-depth coverage of the unstable Afghan region's intricacies. Since 2010, his expertise and knowledge have been disseminated through various Afghan publications. As a former Program Manager and Author for Subhe-Kabul Daily, Bayat's contribution to journalism is indisputable. His unwavering commitment to journalism is further illustrated in his ongoing work with the Writers Council for Madanyat, an organization that focuses on promoting civil values, advocating for human rights, and opposing violence and extremism.

