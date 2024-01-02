Vale Commits to Full Reparation of Dam Collapse Damage in Brumadinho

Vale, the mining giant, has pledged its unwavering commitment to rectify the catastrophic consequences of the dam collapse in Brumadinho. This pledge extends beyond mere structural damage; it encompasses a broad spectrum of the affected populace, territories, and even communities and municipalities that faced evacuation or relocation due to subsequent changes in dam safety levels.

Collaborative Efforts Towards Damage Reparation

Since 2019, Vale has been working in close collaboration with individuals, public entities, and communities to devise solutions that address the social, environmental, and economic repercussions of the disaster. This integrated approach has been instrumental in providing comprehensive relief and support to those affected, and in driving forward the process of recovery and reconstruction.

A Milestone in the Repair Journey

A significant milestone in this journey was the signing of the Full Reparation Agreement in February 2021. This agreement, a beacon of hope for the afflicted, was the result of a collective effort involving Vale, the Government of Minas Gerais, the Federal and State Public Prosecution Office of Minas Gerais, and the Public Defender’s Office of Minas Gerais.

Progress in Execution of Agreement

The execution of the agreement is currently underway, and significant progress has reportedly been made. This marks a promising stride towards the full restoration of the impacted communities, and is a testament to Vale’s commitment towards assuming responsibility for the disaster and making amends. The journey of reparation and recovery still continues, with the hope of restoring normalcy and rebuilding a brighter future for the affected communities.