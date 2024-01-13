en English
Brazil

U.S. Senators Urge SEC to Scrutinize JBS S.A.’s NYSE Listing

author
By: Saboor Bayat
Published: January 13, 2024 at 11:48 pm EST
U.S. Senators Urge SEC to Scrutinize JBS S.A.’s NYSE Listing

In a move that underscores the significant risks associated with JBS S.A., a Brazilian meatpacking company, a bipartisan group of U.S. Senators, led by Senator Cory Booker and including Senator Ron Wyden, has implored the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) to scrutinize the company’s plans to list on the New York Stock Exchange. The Senators’ concerns about JBS stem from the company’s history of corruption, human rights abuses, monopolistic practices in the meatpacking market, and environmental risks, along with its estimated current criminal exposure of $463.5 million, and $2.1 billion in ongoing civil, tax, and labor litigation claims.

Unmasking the Troubled Past of JBS

At the heart of the Senators’ concerns is JBS’s extensive international corruption record, most notably a bribery scheme to acquire U.S. meat producer Pilgrim’s Pride back in 2009. The company’s alarming environmental impact, specifically its connection to deforestation in Brazil and its failure to address it despite promises, has also been highlighted. This is a company that has not only failed to live up to its ethical responsibilities but has also raised serious questions about the integrity of its business practices.

Environmental Risks and Whistleblower Complaints

Further exacerbating the situation is the fact that JBS is currently at the heart of a whistleblower complaint filed with the SEC. The complaint alleges that the company’s Sustainability-Linked Bonds framework is misleading investors. This, coupled with the company’s environmental impact, paints a picture of a corporate entity that is not just failing to meet its environmental responsibilities but is also potentially defrauding its investors.

Protecting U.S. Investors and Market Integrity

Given these significant concerns, the Senators have called on the SEC to defend U.S. investors and the integrity of U.S. capital markets by unveiling these risks. If necessary, the Senators have urged the SEC to reject the effectiveness of JBS’s registration proposal. This move would not only signal the SEC’s commitment to protecting investors but would also send a strong message about the importance of corporate responsibility and ethical business practices.

Brazil Business
author

Saboor Bayat

Saboor Bayat, a distinguished scholar and renowned author in the field of International Relations, offers insightful and in-depth coverage of the unstable Afghan region's intricacies. Since 2010, his expertise and knowledge have been disseminated through various Afghan publications. As a former Program Manager and Author for Subhe-Kabul Daily, Bayat's contribution to journalism is indisputable. His unwavering commitment to journalism is further illustrated in his ongoing work with the Writers Council for Madanyat, an organization that focuses on promoting civil values, advocating for human rights, and opposing violence and extremism.

