Tomi Adeyemi Unveils Brazilian Inspirations Behind 'Children of Blood and Bone' Trilogy

In an intimate revelation, Tomi Adeyemi, the acclaimed author behind the groundbreaking novel 'Children of Blood and Bone', shared the unique inspiration that led to the creation of her bestselling trilogy. Speaking to PEOPLE, Adeyemi delved into how her experiences in Brazil ignited the imaginative spark for the Legacy of the Orisha series. This deep dive into the roots of her inspiration comes as fans eagerly await the paperback release of the series' first two novels.

Discovery in Brazil: A Muse Unveiled

During a research trip to Brazil, funded by a grant, Adeyemi encountered the Orisha - dark-skinned African gods and goddesses - in an unexpected visit to a closed museum amidst a heavy downpour. This moment of serendipity, as she stood outside the museum, turned into a profound source of inspiration. "It was like literal fireworks went off in my brain," Adeyemi explained, detailing the vivid imagery and magical elements that immediately came to her. This revelation not only shaped the fantastical world of her novels but also brought to light the rich cultural heritage that would become the backbone of her narrative.

'Children of Blood and Bone': A Cultural Phenomenon

Since its debut in 2018, 'Children of Blood and Bone' has not only garnered critical acclaim but has also broken records, setting a new standard for fantasy novels. Its portrayal of African gods and goddesses, combined with a gripping storyline and relatable characters, resonated with a global audience, paving the way for a much-anticipated trilogy. The novel's success highlights the importance of diversity in literature, offering readers a fresh perspective on fantasy fiction through the lens of African mythology.

Anticipation for the Trilogy's Continuation

As the paperback version of 'Children of Blood and Bone' hits shelves on February 27, 2024, followed by the second installment, 'Children of Virtue and Vengeance', on March 26, 2024, anticipation is building among fans and newcomers alike. Adeyemi's journey from inspiration to publication underscores the transformative power of storytelling and the universal appeal of exploring new worlds and cultures through literature. With the trilogy's continuation, readers are poised for more immersive experiences in the richly envisioned world that Adeyemi has crafted.

The revelation of Adeyemi's inspiration and the ongoing success of her series mark a significant moment in contemporary literature, underscoring the power of diverse voices and stories. As the 'Children of Blood and Bone' trilogy continues to captivate readers worldwide, its impact extends beyond entertainment, fostering a deeper appreciation for the cultural narratives that shape our world.