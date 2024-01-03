Tekken 8: Harada Addresses Concerns over Black Representation

Renowned Tekken series developer, Katsuhiro Harada, has addressed fan concerns about the representation of black characters in the franchise, particularly in relation to the character Eddy Gordo in the upcoming Tekken 8. The character, a Brazilian martial artist, first made his appearance in 1997’s Tekken 3. Recently, a Twitter user alleged that the absence of a reveal for Eddy Gordo was due to racism on the part of the Tekken creators.

Harada Refutes Claims

Harada responded to these allegations, deeming them illogical and delusional. He pointed out that the diverse character roster of Tekken, including characters like Leroy and Raven, contradicts such claims. The developer also drew parallels with his own experience with American dramas and movies, noting that he never felt discriminated despite the relative scarcity of Japanese characters.

Potential Inclusion of Eddy Gordo in DLC

Speculation is rife that Eddy Gordo may yet feature in the game’s first season of downloadable content (DLC), based on a potential leak from the PlayStation Store in Germany and Hungary. The DLC, rumoured to also introduce characters like Roger, Xiao Meng, and Armor King, will be included with the Deluxe or Ultimate editions of the game. These special editions offer extra content, including gold suits for the playable characters.

Tekken 8 Anticipation Rises

As the release date of January 26 edges closer, excitement builds around the additional features and content that Tekken 8 promises. These include extensive launch content and a detailed training mode. Harada’s engagement with concerns over representation and accessibility, his commitment to diversity, and the potential inclusion of fan-favorite Eddy Gordo in the DLC, all contribute to the growing anticipation.