en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Brazil

Tekken 8: Harada Addresses Concerns over Black Representation

author
By: Saboor Bayat
Published: January 3, 2024 at 11:05 am EST
Tekken 8: Harada Addresses Concerns over Black Representation

Renowned Tekken series developer, Katsuhiro Harada, has addressed fan concerns about the representation of black characters in the franchise, particularly in relation to the character Eddy Gordo in the upcoming Tekken 8. The character, a Brazilian martial artist, first made his appearance in 1997’s Tekken 3. Recently, a Twitter user alleged that the absence of a reveal for Eddy Gordo was due to racism on the part of the Tekken creators.

Harada Refutes Claims

Harada responded to these allegations, deeming them illogical and delusional. He pointed out that the diverse character roster of Tekken, including characters like Leroy and Raven, contradicts such claims. The developer also drew parallels with his own experience with American dramas and movies, noting that he never felt discriminated despite the relative scarcity of Japanese characters.

Potential Inclusion of Eddy Gordo in DLC

Speculation is rife that Eddy Gordo may yet feature in the game’s first season of downloadable content (DLC), based on a potential leak from the PlayStation Store in Germany and Hungary. The DLC, rumoured to also introduce characters like Roger, Xiao Meng, and Armor King, will be included with the Deluxe or Ultimate editions of the game. These special editions offer extra content, including gold suits for the playable characters.

Tekken 8 Anticipation Rises

As the release date of January 26 edges closer, excitement builds around the additional features and content that Tekken 8 promises. These include extensive launch content and a detailed training mode. Harada’s engagement with concerns over representation and accessibility, his commitment to diversity, and the potential inclusion of fan-favorite Eddy Gordo in the DLC, all contribute to the growing anticipation.

0
Brazil
author

Saboor Bayat

Saboor Bayat, a distinguished scholar and renowned author in the field of International Relations, offers insightful and in-depth coverage of the unstable Afghan region's intricacies. Since 2010, his expertise and knowledge have been disseminated through various Afghan publications. As a former Program Manager and Author for Subhe-Kabul Daily, Bayat's contribution to journalism is indisputable. His unwavering commitment to journalism is further illustrated in his ongoing work with the Writers Council for Madanyat, an organization that focuses on promoting civil values, advocating for human rights, and opposing violence and extremism.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Brazil

See more
32 mins ago
Chelsea's Future Implications amid Thiago Silva's Departure
Time, as we know it, waits for no one. This adage rings true in the world of football more than anywhere else. Football clubs are in a constant state of flux, always looking to the future, always planning for the next season. And so it is with Chelsea, as we approach the end of an
Chelsea's Future Implications amid Thiago Silva's Departure
Eletrobras Takes Giant Leap Towards Sustainability with Sale of Candiota Complex
4 hours ago
Eletrobras Takes Giant Leap Towards Sustainability with Sale of Candiota Complex
Brazilian President Lula Sanctions Budget Law for 2024 with Controversial Vetoes
4 hours ago
Brazilian President Lula Sanctions Budget Law for 2024 with Controversial Vetoes
Elea Digital Raises R$570 Million Through Sustainability-Linked Debentures
47 mins ago
Elea Digital Raises R$570 Million Through Sustainability-Linked Debentures
BlueGrace Energy Bolivia Establishes Favela Bank for Marginalized Communities in Brazil
1 hour ago
BlueGrace Energy Bolivia Establishes Favela Bank for Marginalized Communities in Brazil
BCO BRASIL S.A. Announces EGM: Guidelines for Remote Voting in Place
3 hours ago
BCO BRASIL S.A. Announces EGM: Guidelines for Remote Voting in Place
Latest Headlines
World News
BRS Leaders Challenge Governor's Rejection of Council Nominations
1 min
BRS Leaders Challenge Governor's Rejection of Council Nominations
Andrew Puttick Appointed New Batting Coach for Afghanistan, Gordon Parsons to Mentor U19 Team
2 mins
Andrew Puttick Appointed New Batting Coach for Afghanistan, Gordon Parsons to Mentor U19 Team
Brenton Strange's Progression in Jacksonville Jaguars and Evan Engram's Historic Season
3 mins
Brenton Strange's Progression in Jacksonville Jaguars and Evan Engram's Historic Season
Kodagu District Enhances Sports Infrastructure with New Hockey Stadium
3 mins
Kodagu District Enhances Sports Infrastructure with New Hockey Stadium
Fulfilling Indoor Cat Lives: The Role of Safe Olfactory Stimulation
3 mins
Fulfilling Indoor Cat Lives: The Role of Safe Olfactory Stimulation
L'Jarius Sneed's Unyielding Defense: A Highlight of Kansas City Chiefs' Season
3 mins
L'Jarius Sneed's Unyielding Defense: A Highlight of Kansas City Chiefs' Season
Uddhav Thackeray Criticizes State Government, Promises Change if Shiv Sena Comes to Power
3 mins
Uddhav Thackeray Criticizes State Government, Promises Change if Shiv Sena Comes to Power
Kevin Garnett's Food Metaphors: A Unique Blend of Basketball and Culinary Expressions
3 mins
Kevin Garnett's Food Metaphors: A Unique Blend of Basketball and Culinary Expressions
Andretti Global's Off-Season Overhaul: New Livery and Driver on Board
4 mins
Andretti Global's Off-Season Overhaul: New Livery and Driver on Board
Sheikh Hasina Addresses Online News Challenges and Pledges Support for Journalists
41 mins
Sheikh Hasina Addresses Online News Challenges and Pledges Support for Journalists
2024: A Year of Unconventional Global Events
42 mins
2024: A Year of Unconventional Global Events
General Strike in Ramallah Following Killing of Hamas Leader
51 mins
General Strike in Ramallah Following Killing of Hamas Leader
Fast 800 Diet: A New Approach to Sustainable Weight Loss
52 mins
Fast 800 Diet: A New Approach to Sustainable Weight Loss
FTA Sparks New Era in Pakistan-GCC Relations as Epson Readies to Revolutionize GCC Manufacturing
1 hour
FTA Sparks New Era in Pakistan-GCC Relations as Epson Readies to Revolutionize GCC Manufacturing
Imposition of Section 144 in Gopalganj-1 Constituency Following Election Rally Scheduling Conflict
1 hour
Imposition of Section 144 in Gopalganj-1 Constituency Following Election Rally Scheduling Conflict
Customers Divided Over Sainsbury's Discounted Teddy Coat
1 hour
Customers Divided Over Sainsbury's Discounted Teddy Coat
Kid Cudi Gears Up For Exciting 2024: New Album, World Tour & Memoir
2 hours
Kid Cudi Gears Up For Exciting 2024: New Album, World Tour & Memoir
Nigerian-based Liberian Woman Shatters Guinness Twerk Marathon Record
2 hours
Nigerian-based Liberian Woman Shatters Guinness Twerk Marathon Record

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app