TechnipFMC Wins Major Contract for Mero 3 HISEP Project in Brazil’s Pre-salt Field

TechnipFMC, a global leader in subsea, onshore, offshore, and surface technologies, has secured a significant contract exceeding $1 billion from Petrobras for the Mero 3 High Pressure Separation (HISEP) project located in Brazil’s pre-salt field. The project, a pioneering endeavor in the energy sector, aims to harness subsea processing to capture carbon dioxide-rich dense gases and reinject them into the reservoir, marking a significant stride towards reducing greenhouse gas emissions.

Revolutionizing Subsea Processing

The HISEP project stands out for its innovative approach to subsea processing. The integrated contract involves a comprehensive suite of services, including engineering, procurement, construction, and installation (iEPCI). The project’s scope includes the design, engineering, production, and installation of various subsea equipment like manifolds, both flexible and rigid pipes, umbilicals, and power distribution systems. Additionally, it incorporates life of field services, ensuring the project’s long-term viability and efficiency.

The Significance of HISEP Technology

The deployment of the HISEP technology is significant as it transfers a part of the gas separation process from the surface to the seabed. This shift can alleviate constraints on the topside gas processing plant, enhancing production capacity. The HISEP technology includes proprietary systems for gas separation and dense gas pumping, making it a versatile solution for other subsea projects as well. The Mero 3 site marks the first subsea application of Petrobras’s HISEP process, setting a precedent for future projects.

Stakeholders and Future Prospects

The HISEP project is backed by Petrobras in collaboration with its Libra Consortium partners, such as Shell Brasil, TotalEnergies, CNOOC, and the Brazilian government. Luana Duffe, Executive Vice President of New Energy at TechnipFMC, expressed pride in their leadership in subsea processing and integrated solutions, emphasizing the sustainable benefits the HISEP project would bring to their partners. This initiative’s success could trigger a wave of similar projects, potentially revolutionizing the energy sector and reinforcing TechnipFMC’s position as a front-runner in sustainable energy solutions.