en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Agriculture

Surucuá Spearheads Amazon Conservation with Sustainable Chocolate Production

author
By: Saboor Bayat
Published: January 2, 2024 at 10:22 am EST
Surucuá Spearheads Amazon Conservation with Sustainable Chocolate Production

In the heart of Brazil’s Amazonian state of Pará, the Surucuá community is embarking on a transformative initiative. This novel endeavor marries sustainable agriculture with small-scale industrialization to guard the rainforest. The fulcrum of this movement is the humble cacao bean, transformed into delectable chocolate by local adults under the tutelage of skilled chocolatier, Jhanne Franco.

Amazônia 4.0 Institute: A Beacon of Hope

This training program is orchestrated by the non-profit Amazônia 4.0 Institute, a brainchild of Brazilian scientists Carlos and Ismael Nobre. The institute’s mission is to avert the Amazon from crossing the dreaded ‘tipping point’ of deforestation. It aims to construct a decentralized bioeconomy rooted in sustainable crops like cacao, cupuaçu, and açaí. The model places emphasis on retaining profits within local communities and presenting an alternative to devastating land uses such as cattle ranching or soy plantations.

Amazon’s Bioeconomy: A Goldmine Waiting to be Unearthed

The World Resources Institute posits that the Amazon’s bioeconomy could swell by at least $8 billion per year by capitalizing on products like cacao. The Amazonian Creative Laboratories (LCA) are instrumental in realizing this potential. They function as mobile, sustainable biofactories employing industrial automation and artificial intelligence to process, package, and vend forest-grown products at premium prices.

First Biofactory: A New Dawn in Surucuá

The inaugural biofactory, fueled by solar panels and ensconced in a geodesic dome, kickstarted operations in Surucuá in September 2023. The project imparts training on chocolate production, product development, and food safety regulations, while fostering income generation and cultural preservation. After the training concludes, the biofactory will migrate to other communities to replicate this triumph.

Alternative Prospects: Cocoa-Free Chocolate

Meanwhile, at Fi Europe 2023, the spotlight was cast on the development of cocoa-free chocolate alternatives. Firms like WNWN Food labs, Planet A Foods, and VTT Plant Biotechnology are harnessing fermentation processes and plant cell culturing to concoct these alternatives. The objective is to mimic the flavor and properties of traditional chocolate while utilizing low carbon ingredients, thereby buttressing sustainability in the cocoa industry by alleviating the environmental damage induced by cocoa farming.

0
Agriculture Brazil
author

Saboor Bayat

Saboor Bayat, a distinguished scholar and renowned author in the field of International Relations, offers insightful and in-depth coverage of the unstable Afghan region's intricacies. Since 2010, his expertise and knowledge have been disseminated through various Afghan publications. As a former Program Manager and Author for Subhe-Kabul Daily, Bayat's contribution to journalism is indisputable. His unwavering commitment to journalism is further illustrated in his ongoing work with the Writers Council for Madanyat, an organization that focuses on promoting civil values, advocating for human rights, and opposing violence and extremism.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Cattle Market Holds Steady in Final Week of 2023; Higher Prices Expected in 2024

By Mahnoor Jehangir

Canola Market Declines in First Trading Session of 2024

By Sakchi Khandelwal

AGCO Corporation: A Rising Competitor in Precision Agriculture

By Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Ontario Soil Network: Championing Soil Health and Sustainable Farming

By Sakchi Khandelwal

Drop in Tur Prices in Karnataka and Maharashtra Markets Eases Inflatio ...
@Agriculture · 4 mins
Drop in Tur Prices in Karnataka and Maharashtra Markets Eases Inflatio ...
heart comment 0
U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Tom Vilsack to Speak at 2024 Iowa Renewable Fuels Summit

By Wojciech Zylm

U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Tom Vilsack to Speak at 2024 Iowa Renewable Fuels Summit
Unveiling Cotton’s Resistance Mechanisms Against Verticillium Wilt and Enhancing Fiber Quality

By Aqsa Younas Rana

Unveiling Cotton's Resistance Mechanisms Against Verticillium Wilt and Enhancing Fiber Quality
Jing Hai 004: A Revolution in Mariculture with Advanced Biometrics Technology

By Aqsa Younas Rana

Jing Hai 004: A Revolution in Mariculture with Advanced Biometrics Technology
UK’s Agricultural Sector Faces Decline in Young Farmers: A Crisis in the Making?

By BNN Correspondents

UK's Agricultural Sector Faces Decline in Young Farmers: A Crisis in the Making?
Latest Headlines
World News
Dallas Cowboys Eyeing Wisconsin's Braelon Allen for Potential Draft: A Deep Dive
28 seconds
Dallas Cowboys Eyeing Wisconsin's Braelon Allen for Potential Draft: A Deep Dive
Amazon Rolls Out Major Discounts on Breville Juicers to Boost Healthy Routines in 2024
39 seconds
Amazon Rolls Out Major Discounts on Breville Juicers to Boost Healthy Routines in 2024
Sharon Osbourne at 71: Reflecting on Life, Controversies, and Lessons Learned
45 seconds
Sharon Osbourne at 71: Reflecting on Life, Controversies, and Lessons Learned
dvLED Technology: The Game Changer in Esports
55 seconds
dvLED Technology: The Game Changer in Esports
BDF Pharmaceuticals Launches BDENZA: A Significant Leap in Prostate Cancer Treatment
1 min
BDF Pharmaceuticals Launches BDENZA: A Significant Leap in Prostate Cancer Treatment
WWE Superstar Sami Zayn Sustains Severe Head Injury: Concerns Over His Recovery Loom Large
1 min
WWE Superstar Sami Zayn Sustains Severe Head Injury: Concerns Over His Recovery Loom Large
Digital Revolution in China's Healthcare: A Leap into the Future
2 mins
Digital Revolution in China's Healthcare: A Leap into the Future
Conservatives Challenge Blackburn Council's Parking Fee Hike
2 mins
Conservatives Challenge Blackburn Council's Parking Fee Hike
David Warner's Farewell Test Match: A Tribute to a Lasting Friendship
2 mins
David Warner's Farewell Test Match: A Tribute to a Lasting Friendship
Welsh Actors Hopkins and Pryce Share Camaraderie in 'One Life': A Tale of Winton's WWII Heroism
2 hours
Welsh Actors Hopkins and Pryce Share Camaraderie in 'One Life': A Tale of Winton's WWII Heroism
Lilly, the World's Oldest Dog, Celebrates her 24th Birthday
2 hours
Lilly, the World's Oldest Dog, Celebrates her 24th Birthday
Kozhikode LLB Student Sets World Record for Memorizing US Presidents' Names
4 hours
Kozhikode LLB Student Sets World Record for Memorizing US Presidents' Names
UNGA Declaration Spotlights Eradication of Infectious Diseases of Poverty
6 hours
UNGA Declaration Spotlights Eradication of Infectious Diseases of Poverty
2024 Dawns: A World of Celebrations Amidst Conflicts
8 hours
2024 Dawns: A World of Celebrations Amidst Conflicts
Red Weather Alert Issued by Jersey Met: Severe Winds Expected, Six Locals Recognized by King
8 hours
Red Weather Alert Issued by Jersey Met: Severe Winds Expected, Six Locals Recognized by King
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
9 hours
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
9 hours
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
9 hours
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app