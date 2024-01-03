en English
Brazil

Significant Assay Results Signal Potential for World-Class Rare Earths Project in Brazil

By: Saboor Bayat
Published: January 2, 2024 at 9:11 pm EST
Significant Assay Results Signal Potential for World-Class Rare Earths Project in Brazil

Viridis Mining and Minerals, a prominent player in the mining sector, has announced significant assay results from the Colossus Rare Earth Element (REE) project, located in the pro-mining state of Minas Gerais, Brazil. The findings suggest the potential for a world-class rare earths project, with the recent assays showing an average grade of 3,002 parts per million (ppm) Total Rare Earth Oxides (TREO) across 113 drill holes.

Impressive Assay Results

The third set of assays from the Colossus project, neighboring Meteoric Resources’ Caldeira project, included high-value magnet rare earths such as neodymium and praseodymium (NdPr). Notably, the assays reported an impressive 720ppm NdPr and 33ppm Dy-Tb. The exploration encompassed 109 auger holes and four diamond hole assays, with the highest recorded grades being observed in the Northern Concessions. The best intercept to date in this area has been 33.5m at 3,091ppm TREO.

Significant Upside Potential for the Project

With over 100 auger holes, 34 adapted-RC holes, and 19 diamond holes yet to be assayed and exploration drilling still underway, the project exhibits significant upside potential. The mineralization discovery extends to depths of 20-50m, and it is expected that further exploration will expand this depth substantially.

Future Plans and Confidence in the Project

Viridis’s executive chair, Agha Shahzad Pervez, conveyed optimism regarding the project’s potential, emphasizing the strategic advantage of Viridis’s position in the region. The company’s future plans for the Colossus project include continued drilling, geological mapping, geochemical and metallurgical testing, and mineralogical characterization. Drilling campaigns will also extend to other greenfield prospects, and metallurgical sampling is currently underway for optimized leaching tests.

Brazil
Saboor Bayat

Saboor Bayat, a distinguished scholar and renowned author in the field of International Relations, offers insightful and in-depth coverage of the unstable Afghan region's intricacies. Since 2010, his expertise and knowledge have been disseminated through various Afghan publications. As a former Program Manager and Author for Subhe-Kabul Daily, Bayat's contribution to journalism is indisputable. His unwavering commitment to journalism is further illustrated in his ongoing work with the Writers Council for Madanyat, an organization that focuses on promoting civil values, advocating for human rights, and opposing violence and extremism.

