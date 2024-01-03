Significant Assay Results Signal Potential for World-Class Rare Earths Project in Brazil

Viridis Mining and Minerals, a prominent player in the mining sector, has announced significant assay results from the Colossus Rare Earth Element (REE) project, located in the pro-mining state of Minas Gerais, Brazil. The findings suggest the potential for a world-class rare earths project, with the recent assays showing an average grade of 3,002 parts per million (ppm) Total Rare Earth Oxides (TREO) across 113 drill holes.

Impressive Assay Results

The third set of assays from the Colossus project, neighboring Meteoric Resources’ Caldeira project, included high-value magnet rare earths such as neodymium and praseodymium (NdPr). Notably, the assays reported an impressive 720ppm NdPr and 33ppm Dy-Tb. The exploration encompassed 109 auger holes and four diamond hole assays, with the highest recorded grades being observed in the Northern Concessions. The best intercept to date in this area has been 33.5m at 3,091ppm TREO.

Significant Upside Potential for the Project

With over 100 auger holes, 34 adapted-RC holes, and 19 diamond holes yet to be assayed and exploration drilling still underway, the project exhibits significant upside potential. The mineralization discovery extends to depths of 20-50m, and it is expected that further exploration will expand this depth substantially.

Future Plans and Confidence in the Project

Viridis’s executive chair, Agha Shahzad Pervez, conveyed optimism regarding the project’s potential, emphasizing the strategic advantage of Viridis’s position in the region. The company’s future plans for the Colossus project include continued drilling, geological mapping, geochemical and metallurgical testing, and mineralogical characterization. Drilling campaigns will also extend to other greenfield prospects, and metallurgical sampling is currently underway for optimized leaching tests.