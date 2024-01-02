en English
Brazil

Sequoia Logistica to Merge with Grupo MOVE3: A Strategic Move in Latin American Logistics

By: Saboor Bayat
Published: January 2, 2024 at 6:40 am EST
Express delivery and logistics leader, Sequoia Logistica, has signed a preliminary agreement for a merger with Grupo MOVE3. This pivotal move will see Sequoia absorbing MOVE3, resulting in MOVE3’s shareholders, including investment fund JGB and asset manager Newfoundland Capital, holding a substantial stake in the new entity.

A Strategic Merger in Latin American Logistics

This merger is a calculated move in Sequoia’s strategy to fortify its position in Latin America’s express delivery and logistics sector. The eventual union of these two companies is expected to create a private leader in the segment, significantly impacting Latin America’s largest economy. This strategic decision comes following Sequoia’s recent debt restructuring agreement with creditors.

Financial Implications and Regulatory Approvals

However, the financial specifics of the transaction remain undisclosed. The deal still awaits key approvals from both companies and the Brazilian antitrust authorities, presenting a pivotal checkpoint for the merger’s fruition.

The Plight of Sequoia’s Share Value

Sequoia, which went public in 2020 at an initial per-share price of 12.40 reais, has experienced a shocking depreciation in its share value. The company’s current market capitalization stands at 133.7 million reais ($27.55 million)—a staggering 97% drop from its IPO price. This merger with MOVE3 is viewed as an important step towards recovery and growth for Sequoia.

Brazil Business
Saboor Bayat

Saboor Bayat, a distinguished scholar and renowned author in the field of International Relations, offers insightful and in-depth coverage of the unstable Afghan region's intricacies. Since 2010, his expertise and knowledge have been disseminated through various Afghan publications. As a former Program Manager and Author for Subhe-Kabul Daily, Bayat's contribution to journalism is indisputable. His unwavering commitment to journalism is further illustrated in his ongoing work with the Writers Council for Madanyat, an organization that focuses on promoting civil values, advocating for human rights, and opposing violence and extremism.

