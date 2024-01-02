Sequoia Logistica to Merge with Grupo MOVE3: A Strategic Move in Latin American Logistics

Express delivery and logistics leader, Sequoia Logistica, has signed a preliminary agreement for a merger with Grupo MOVE3. This pivotal move will see Sequoia absorbing MOVE3, resulting in MOVE3’s shareholders, including investment fund JGB and asset manager Newfoundland Capital, holding a substantial stake in the new entity.

A Strategic Merger in Latin American Logistics

This merger is a calculated move in Sequoia’s strategy to fortify its position in Latin America’s express delivery and logistics sector. The eventual union of these two companies is expected to create a private leader in the segment, significantly impacting Latin America’s largest economy. This strategic decision comes following Sequoia’s recent debt restructuring agreement with creditors.

Financial Implications and Regulatory Approvals

However, the financial specifics of the transaction remain undisclosed. The deal still awaits key approvals from both companies and the Brazilian antitrust authorities, presenting a pivotal checkpoint for the merger’s fruition.

The Plight of Sequoia’s Share Value

Sequoia, which went public in 2020 at an initial per-share price of 12.40 reais, has experienced a shocking depreciation in its share value. The company’s current market capitalization stands at 133.7 million reais ($27.55 million)—a staggering 97% drop from its IPO price. This merger with MOVE3 is viewed as an important step towards recovery and growth for Sequoia.