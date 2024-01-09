Sadot Group Inc. Bolsters Global Presence with Expansion into Brazilian Market

Sadot Group Inc., a leading global agricultural-commodity supply chain company, has announced a major expansion of its trading operations in Brazil via the creation of a new subsidiary, Sadot Brasil Ltda. This strategic move is set to bolster Sadot Group’s position as a major player in the international agri-foods sector, taking advantage of Brazil’s significant grain production capabilities.

Strategic Expansion with Experienced Leadership

To spearhead this venture, Sadot Group has secured an agreement with two seasoned veterans in the international grain trading industry, Flavio de Campos and Paulo de Sa. Their wealth of expertise and deep understanding of the agri-commodities market and food industry is expected to drive Sadot Brasil Ltda to financial and operational excellence.

Focused Trading Operations

Sadot Brasil Ltda will concentrate its efforts on sourcing and exporting major commodities such as soybean, soybean meal, wheat, and corn. By leveraging Brazil’s status as a major grain producer, Sadot Group is strategically positioning itself to capitalize on the burgeoning growth opportunities within the agri-foods sector.

Enhancing Global Presence

Michael Roper, CEO of Sadot Group, expressed optimism about the establishment of a robust presence in Brazil. This move promises significant growth in trading verticals and an overall expansion of the company’s global footprint. The operational commencement of Sadot Brasil Ltda is a testament to Sadot Group’s commitment to addressing the mounting global food security challenges through innovative and sustainable supply chain solutions.

Sadot Group Inc. operates in diverse verticals of the agri-food supply chain, from farming to trading, and has a powerful global presence. With headquarters in Fort Worth, Texas, the company boasts subsidiary operations in multiple locations, including Miami, Dubai, Sao Paulo, Singapore, Kyiv, and Zambia.