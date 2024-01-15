en English
Brazil

Rio De Janeiro State Grapples with Fatalities and Flooding Amidst Severe Rainfall

By: Saboor Bayat
Published: January 14, 2024 at 8:46 pm EST
Eleven lives were lost in Brazil’s Rio de Janeiro state over the weekend due to severe rainfall. The torrential downpour triggered widespread flooding, affecting residential properties, major transportation routes, and even the city’s metro line. Fallen trees and landslides added to the chaos, prompting Rio’s Mayor Eduardo Paes to declare a state of emergency. The Brazilian administration, led by President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, has vowed to provide federal support to mitigate the disaster’s impact.

Unleashing Havoc

The downpour, described as torrential, resulted in fatalities caused by landslides, drownings, and electrocutions. The weather conditions disrupted city life on a massive scale, with Mayor Paes urging residents to stay indoors. A dozen bus lines and several metro stations were shut down due to water inundation. In some parts of the city, a month’s worth of rain fell in just 24 hours, illustrating the intensity of the storm.

Collateral Damage

The Ronaldo Gazolla hospital and businesses in Acari found themselves under water. A national agency issued warnings about the high risk of landslides in eight towns in the Rio de Janeiro state’s vicinity. The storm also deprived a northern hospital of power, propelling local officials to advise citizens to avoid flooded areas and stay indoors.

Search for the Missing

Search operations are underway for a missing woman who was last seen when her vehicle was swept into a river. The situation is being monitored closely, with firefighting teams at the helm of the search effort. Meanwhile, efforts to provide aid and ensure safety for those affected by the harsh weather conditions are in progress.

This recent disaster follows a grim pattern of extreme weather events in Brazil. In September, a cyclone claimed 22 lives in the same area near São Paulo. In 2022, heavy rainfall in a mountainous area near São Janiero, the state capital, led to the death of nearly a hundred people. These incidents underscore the increasing frequency and deadly impact of extreme weather conditions in Brazil, painting a worrying picture for the future.

0
Brazil
Saboor Bayat

Saboor Bayat, a distinguished scholar and renowned author in the field of International Relations, offers insightful and in-depth coverage of the unstable Afghan region's intricacies. Since 2010, his expertise and knowledge have been disseminated through various Afghan publications. As a former Program Manager and Author for Subhe-Kabul Daily, Bayat's contribution to journalism is indisputable. His unwavering commitment to journalism is further illustrated in his ongoing work with the Writers Council for Madanyat, an organization that focuses on promoting civil values, advocating for human rights, and opposing violence and extremism.

