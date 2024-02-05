Raspberry Pi Powers Autonomous Racing Car in Formula SAE Brazil Series

In an unexpected fusion of technology and sports, a team from the University of Santa Catarina, Brazil, has utilized a Raspberry Pi 3 Model B to helm an autonomous Formula SAE Brazil racing car. This innovative application of technology has not just turned heads but also signaled the potential for future advancements in the realm of self-driving vehicles.

The Pioneering Prototype: AMP-223

The AMP-223 prototype is a prodigious leap in the Formula SAE Brazil racing series. The series, known as an arena for students to construct and compete with electric and fuel cell-powered vehicles, introduced a new category for autonomous cars in 2023. The AMP-223 is the first to compete in this revolutionary category, using none other than the Raspberry Pi as its central controlling unit.

Navigating the Track with Tech

Driving autonomously requires a high level of precision and accuracy. To achieve this, the AMP-223 uses the Luxonis OAK D-W camera, a device that identifies objects and charts the path delineated by blue and yellow cones. Despite the Raspberry Pi 3 being technology from 2016, the autonomous vehicle managed to complete a full lap on the test course, demonstrating the successful integration of technology.

A Glimpse of the Future

While the Raspberry Pi 3 Model B might be considered outdated by some, its application in controlling an autonomous racing car shows its latent potential. The accomplishment suggests that with further research and development, a more recent version of the Raspberry Pi could challenge existing autopilot systems. A video highlighting the autonomous racing car completing its first lap serves as a testament to the successful application of the technology, and an exciting glimpse of what the future may hold.