Raoni Metuktire Questions Lula’s Commitments Amid Bolsonaro’s Influence

In a recent interview with FRANCE 24, Raoni Metuktire, a respected Indigenous leader of the Amazonian Kayapo people, voiced his apprehensions about Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva‘s capability to fulfill his commitments to protect the Amazon rainforest and demarcate Indigenous lands.

Scepticism Amid Promising Pledges

Since his inauguration in January 2023, President Lula has made promising declarations regarding the protection of the Amazon and the rights of Indigenous communities. However, Raoni suggests that these promises could be undermined by the political influence of former President Jair Bolsonaro and his supporters in Congress.

“Lula is not the only one with power. There are many people in Congress who are against us,” Raoni stated, highlighting the political complexities that make it challenging to secure land rights for Indigenous communities.

The Unending Fight for Indigenous Rights

Despite the uncertainties and political obstacles, Raoni remains steadfast in his lifelong mission to defend the Amazon. The Indigenous leader acknowledges his growing fatigue but is resolute in his determination to continue the fight.

As he prepares for the time when he can no longer lead the struggle, Raoni is thoughtfully introducing members of his family and other Indigenous individuals to take on the responsibility of protecting their ancestral lands and the Amazon’s vast ecosystem.

The Persistent Influence of Bolsonaro

The lingering presence and influence of Lula’s predecessor, Jair Bolsonaro, and his allies in Congress remain a significant concern. These political actors, often opposed to demarcation of Indigenous lands, represent a formidable barrier to the actualization of Lula’s pledges.