Raizen and BYD to Launch 600 Electric Vehicle Charging Stations Across Brazil

Raizen and Chinese automaker BYD have teamed up in a ground-breaking initiative that aims to propel Brazil to the forefront of the electric vehicle revolution. The duo has announced plans to build a network of 600 EV charging stations, which is expected to improve the country's EV infrastructure and accelerate the adoption of electric vehicles.

Shell Recharge: Lighting Up Brazilian Roads

The charging stations will be rolled out under the Shell Recharge brand over the next three years. This is a concerted effort by Raizen, a firm jointly controlled by Shell and Brazilian conglomerate Cosan, and BYD, a global leader in EV technology. The cities set to benefit from this initiative include Sao Paulo and Rio de Janeiro, along with six other state capitals.

Targeting a Quarter of the Market

Raizen, through its subsidiary Raizen Power, is not only aiming to enhance the EV charging infrastructure but also to carve out a significant niche for itself in the sector. The firm aims to capture a 25% market share in the charging station segment. This is a bold move, given the 91% surge in sales of electric vehicles in Brazil last year, with BYD accounting for 18,000 of the total EVs sold.

A Strategic Move for BYD

The partnership with Raizen is a strategic masterstroke for BYD, which is poised to commence production in Brazil later this year. The establishment of a robust charging infrastructure will undoubtedly serve as a strong foundation for the firm's operations in the country. The collaboration marks a significant step towards Brazil's energy transition, reflecting the country's commitment to reducing carbon emissions and promoting sustainable mobility.