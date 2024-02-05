Public Opinion and Sustainability Policy: A Study Across Middle-Income Countries

A recent study has taken a deep dive into the chasm between public sentiment and policy on sustainability in production processes across middle-income nations, contrasting it with high-income Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) countries. The research, spearheaded by the ETH Zurich Ethics Commission, involved an extensive survey in Brazil, India, and Indonesia. The survey, conducted in the respective nations' primary languages, comprised 6,000 participants, with representational quotas on age, gender, and education to ensure a wide spectrum of perspectives.

Decoding Citizen Supply Chain Policy Preferences

Employing a conjoint choice experiment, the study meticulously assessed citizen preferences across three policy attributes: scope, transparency, and enforcement. The participants were shown two policy packages and asked to evaluate and compare them. The aim was to gauge preference formation towards sustainability in supply chain policy designs. The findings underpinned a robust backing for domestic policies that align with global sustainability regulations, driven predominantly by positive impact expectations.

Transparency: A Key Player in Sustainability

The research also shed light on consumer sustainability and traceability preferences, emphasizing their substantial influence on information transparency for sustainable products. The impact of external environmental information on consumer attitudes was evident, underlining the role of green consumption and public preferences in shaping sustainable supply chains.

High-income OECD States: A Comparative Study

In addition to the primary survey, a comparative survey was conducted with 24,003 participants from the 12 most significant high-income OECD importers. It adopted a similar design and was also pre-registered. The objective was to compare preferences with those from non-OECD countries and analyze the potential for policy alignment between non-OECD and OECD states towards common sustainability goals.

Climate change's impact on inequality within and between countries was another highlight of the study, spotlighting the disadvantaged position of lower-income individuals when faced with choosing low carbon alternatives. The research suggests several innovative ways to address these imbalances, including progressive taxation on wealth and income, carbon taxes on aviation fuel and red meat, and scaling the cost of parking permits or congestion fees for heavier, more polluting vehicles.

This comprehensive study offers invaluable insights into the intricate issue of sustainability in production processes and the pivotal role of citizen preferences and consumer behavior in shaping sustainable supply chains. It underscores the need for a more equal society to redistribute agency and privilege, and the crucial role of structural barriers to behavior.