Petrobras Kickstarts Production at Sepetiba Platform Vessel in Mero Field

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras, the Brazilian oil colossus, has launched production at the Sepetiba platform vessel within the Mero field, nestled in the Libra block of the pre-salt Santos Basin. This heralds the initiation of Mero’s third production system, engineered to generate up to 180,000 barrels of oil daily and compress up to 12 million cubic meters of gas. The Sepetiba platform is an FPSO (floating production, storage, and offloading) unit, a component of a grander production system incorporating eight producer wells and eight water and gas injection wells.

Revolutionizing Production with Innovative Technology

The technology incorporated on the FPSO Sepetiba boasts innovative features that augment production efficiency and catalyze CCUS (Carbon Capture, Utilization, and Storage) activities. These procedures involve the reinjection of CO-rich gas back into the reservoir, drastically curtailing greenhouse gas emissions. The FPSO Sepetiba was chartered and fabricated by SBM and signifies the third of five planned production units for the Mero field.

Collaborative Efforts Yielding Significant Production

Currently, the Mero field generates approximately 230,000 barrels of oil and 15 million cubic meters of gas per day. Petrobras operates the field, holding a 38.6% stake, in association with partners Shell Brasil, TotalEnergies, CNPC, CNOOC, and Pré-Sal Petróleo S.A (PPSA), who represent the Federal Government in the area not under contract.

Anticipating the Future

Forward-looking statements included in this document are subject to risks and uncertainties, and actual results may vary from those currently predicted. As the energy landscape evolves, Petrobras and its partners continue to innovate, leveraging technology and collaboration to maximize efficiency and minimize environmental impact. The advent of the Sepetiba platform vessel marks a significant step forward in this ongoing journey, promising a future of continued growth and sustainable production.