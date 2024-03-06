Oceaneering and Petrobras Revolutionize Offshore Operations with First ROV Remote Piloting in Brazil

Oceaneering International, Inc. (OII) and Petrobras (PBR) have successfully completed a groundbreaking project that marks a significant advancement in offshore operations, utilizing remote piloting of underwater vehicles. This collaboration not only showcases a leap in subsea technology but also sets a new standard for safety within Brazil's offshore industry.

Secure Offshore Connectivity for Remote Piloting

The project was carried out from an onshore remote operation center located in Macaé, Rio de Janeiro, leveraging existing LTE coverage to ensure secure offshore connectivity. This setup effectively bridged the data networks of Oceaneering and Petrobras, maintaining low latency while adhering to strict cybersecurity protocols, demonstrating the feasibility and reliability of remote ROV operations.

Successful Operations Across Diverse Depths

Oceaneering's team conducted a variety of tasks using the powerful 220-horsepower Millennium Plus ROV at depths ranging from 16 feet to 3,600 feet (5 meters to 1,100 meters). These tasks included inspections, hull cleaning, and interventions, carried out on the CBO Manoella vessel over a period of 14 days in November 2023. The operations achieved an impressive 100% uptime across four different scopes, highlighting Oceaneering's expertise in subsea robotics and remote operations.

Benefits of Remote Operations

"This project demonstrates Oceaneering's commitment to advancing remote operations technology," stated Simao Silva, Brazil's country manager at Oceaneering. Remote operations enhance safety by significantly reducing the need for personnel on offshore rigs, thus minimizing risks. Additionally, this technology boosts efficiency by streamlining workflows and allows for the utilization of specialized expertise regardless of geographical location. This innovative approach not only benefits Oceaneering and Petrobras but also sets a precedent for future offshore operations.

The collaboration between Oceaneering and Petrobras represents a paradigm shift in offshore operations. By leveraging cutting-edge technologies and strategic partnerships, these industry leaders are navigating the challenges of the offshore environment while paving the way for a safer, more efficient future. This project not only highlights the potential for remote operations to revolutionize the industry but also underscores the importance of innovation in maintaining safety and enhancing operational capabilities.