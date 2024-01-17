Maha Energy AB Makes Strategic Investment in Brazilian Oil and Gas Company, 3R Petroleum

Maha Energy AB, the international upstream oil and gas company listed on Stockholm Stock Exchange, has strategically invested in 3R Petroleum Óleo e Gás S.A., a Brazil-based oil and gas company. Maha acquired a derivative instrument that offers economic exposure to 5% of the capital stock of 3R Petroleum, equivalent to 11,999,248 shares, for an approximate amount of $69 million. This move represents the initial phase of a two-step plan, with the ultimate aim to convert the derivative instrument into a direct equity interest in 3R Petroleum.

Investment Strategy and Involvement

Kjetil Solbraekke, the CEO of Maha Energy, emphasized the company's deep familiarity with 3R Petroleum, as Maha has been an integral part of its early phases. Maha's investment strategy outlines a consolidation plan for the Brazilian onshore sector and the segregation of 3R Petroleum's offshore assets. Furthermore, since May 23, 2023, Maha holds a 15% participation interest in 3R Petroleum's offshore subsidiary, 3R Offshore.

3R Petroleum's Market Position

3R Petroleum is publicly traded on the B3 Brazilian Stock Exchange and had a market value of $1,400 million as of January 15, 2023. The company's production in December 2023 amounted to approximately 46,000 barrels of oil equivalents per day, and it reported 2P reserves of 516 MMboe at the year-end of 2022.

Future Plans

Maha Energy will reveal the specifics of this investment in a webcast slated for January 18. The company continues to be active in Brazil and the United States, and holds an exploration asset in Oman. This strategic investment in 3R Petroleum strengthens Maha's position in the energy sector and supports its global expansion plans.