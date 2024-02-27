Luísa Sonza Honored as Global Force at Billboard Women In Music Awards 2024

On March 6, Brazilian sensation Luísa Sonza will receive the prestigious Global Force award at the Billboard Women In Music Awards, marking a significant milestone in her career. As the only Brazilian artist to be celebrated at the event this year, Sonza's recognition underscores her global impact and the embracing of Latin talents in the international music scene. Her journey from YouTube covers to chart-topping hits has not only captivated fans worldwide but also showcased the diverse musical landscape of Brazil.

Rising Star

Luísa Sonza's rise to stardom is a testament to her talent and hard work. Starting in 2014 with captivating covers on YouTube, she quickly transitioned to original music, making a significant impact on the Billboard charts. With seven tracks hitting the Global Excl. US chart and a strong presence on the Billboard Global 200, Sonza's music resonates with a global audience. Her collaborations with international stars like Demi Lovato, Marshmello, and Katy Perry further solidify her status as a global music force.

Representing Latin Music

The inclusion of Latin artists in this year's Billboard Women in Music Awards highlights the industry's recognition of diverse talents. Sonza, alongside other honored Latin musicians such as Karol G and Young Miko, represents the breaking of barriers and the celebration of Latin music on a global scale. Her excitement about representing Brazil and the acknowledgment of Latin artists underscores the importance of cultural diversity in enriching the music industry.

A Global Celebration

The Billboard Women in Music Awards 2024 not only celebrates Luísa Sonza's achievements but also shines a spotlight on the influence of Latin music worldwide. With tickets available to the public and the ceremony being streamed online, fans from across the globe can join in celebrating the accomplishments of these remarkable artists. Sonza's honor as a Global Force is a reminder of music's power to unite and inspire across cultural boundaries.