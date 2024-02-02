Key Corporate Figures to Present 4Q23 Financial Results in Upcoming Interactive Meeting

On February 6th, 2024, at 10 a.m. Brasilia time and 8 a.m. Eastern Standard Time, the financial world will be all ears as key figures from the corporate universe converge for an interactive meeting. The focus of this meeting? To present the 4Q23 financial results.

The Meeting at a Glance

The meeting, a significant event for investors and stakeholders alike, will be conducted in both Portuguese and English. It will be an opportunity for attendees to delve deep into the financial results and understand the company's performance for the 4Q23 period. The presentation will include an in-depth analysis of earnings, earnings per share, identified items, capital and exploration expenditures, shareholder distributions, and segment-wise earnings and production.

What makes this event even more engaging is the inclusion of a question and answer session at the end. This will provide a platform for participants to raise questions, clarify doubts, and gain a better understanding of the financial results. To access this event, participants are required to register in advance through a provided link.

The Key Figures

The presentation will be led by three key figures, each one a prominent name in the corporate sector. Milton Maluhy, the CEO, Alexsandro Broedel, the CFO, and Renato Lulia, the Investor Relations Officer.

Ahead of the Meeting

The results will be made available on the investor relations website on February 5th, after the trading hours in both Brazil and the United States. This will give participants an opportunity to review the results ahead of the meeting, prepare their questions, and engage more effectively during the event.

