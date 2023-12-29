en English
Brazil

Indigenous Leader Raoni Metuktire Questions Lula’s Commitment to Amazon Conservation

author
By: Saboor Bayat
Published: December 28, 2023 at 8:05 pm EST | Updated: Dec 29, 2023 at 9:19 am EST
Indigenous Leader Raoni Metuktire Questions Lula's Commitment to Amazon Conservation

In an impassioned appeal, Indigenous leader Raoni Metuktire, the esteemed chief of the Amazonian Kayapo people, has voiced apprehensions about Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva’s commitment to the preservation of the Amazon rainforest and the demarcation of Indigenous lands. Despite the encouraging declarations made by Lula since his inauguration in January 2023, Raoni cites the lingering influence of former President Jair Bolsonaro and his supporters in Congress as a potent challenge that could potentially undermine these promises.

Bolsonaro’s Influence: A Stumbling Block to Progress

The shadow of Bolsonaro’s reign remains a significant obstacle in the path of Indigenous rights and environmental conservation. Raoni points out the staunch opposition from pro-Bolsonaro lawmakers in Congress as a major roadblock to fulfilling Lula’s pledges, particularly the demarcation of lands for Indigenous communities who are yet to achieve land ownership. The former president’s legacy, marked by controversial environmental policies and a disregard for Indigenous rights, continues to loom large over the current administration’s efforts.

Undeterred Resolve: Raoni’s Lifelong Mission

Despite these formidable challenges, Raoni, a nonagenarian who has spent a lifetime advocating for the protection of the Amazon rainforest and the rights of his people, remains undeterred. His indomitable spirit resonates in his steadfast commitment to the cause, vowing to continue the fight with every ounce of energy he has left.

Passing the Torch: A Succession Plan for Continued Advocacy

Even as he continues to battle for his people’s rights, Raoni acknowledges the inevitability of passing on the mantle of leadership. He has expressed his intention to introduce family members and other Indigenous individuals to continue the advocacy in his stead, thereby ensuring that the struggle for Indigenous rights and environmental conservation continues unabated even after his time.

Brazil
Saboor Bayat

Saboor Bayat, a distinguished scholar and renowned author in the field of International Relations, offers insightful and in-depth coverage of the unstable Afghan region's intricacies. Since 2010, his expertise and knowledge have been disseminated through various Afghan publications. As a former Program Manager and Author for Subhe-Kabul Daily, Bayat's contribution to journalism is indisputable. His unwavering commitment to journalism is further illustrated in his ongoing work with the Writers Council for Madanyat, an organization that focuses on promoting civil values, advocating for human rights, and opposing violence and extremism.

