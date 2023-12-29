Indigenous Leader Raoni Metuktire Questions Brazilian President’s Commitment to the Amazon

In a recent interview with FRANCE 24, Raoni Metuktire, a revered Indigenous leader of the Kayapo people in the Amazon, voiced concerns about the potential inability of Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva to live up to his commitments towards the protection of the Amazon rainforest and the demarcation of Indigenous lands. The initial announcements from Lula, who assumed office in January 2023, were met with optimism. However, the lingering influence of his predecessor, Jair Bolsonaro, and his supporters in Congress pose a significant challenge to these avowals.

The Challenge of Bolsonaro’s Legacy

The biggest obstacle to President Lula’s promises is the political resistance from pro-Bolsonaro lawmakers in Congress who are against such measures. This hurdle is compounded by the political clout still enjoyed by former President Jair Bolsonaro, whose policies and views blatantly contrast those of Lula. The task of navigating this resistance and fulfilling the pledges made to the Indigenous communities and the Amazon is a formidable one.

A Lifelong Advocate’s Fatigue

Raoni, who has been a fervent advocate for the Amazon and Indigenous rights since his youth, admitted to feeling increasingly worn out by the struggle. Despite his fatigue, the nonagenarian leader remains steadfast in his commitment. His dedication to the cause is unswerving, even as he acknowledges his advancing age and the toll the fight has taken on him.

Passing the Torch

Recognizing the inevitability of time, Raoni is preparing for a transition. He is readying to pass the torch to his family members and other Indigenous individuals who can continue the fight for the Amazon and Indigenous rights in his stead. This move not only ensures the continuation of his lifelong mission but also empowers the next generation of Indigenous leaders to carry on the battle to protect their ancestral lands and the Amazon’s vast ecosystem.