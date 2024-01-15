en English
Brazil

Humaita Submarine Delivered Under Brazil’s Prosub Program; Pennsylvania Utility Company Issues Cold Weather Advisory

By: Saboor Bayat
Published: January 15, 2024 at 7:09 am EST
The Itaguai Construcoes Navais (ICN), an alliance between Novonor and an undisclosed entity, has ceremonially delivered the Humaita submarine, the second conventional submersible produced under Brazil’s Submarine Development Program, known as Prosub. In a significant stride towards bolstering Brazil’s maritime defense capabilities, the Humaita submarine is primed to embark on its operational journey, the primary objective of which is patrolling Brazilian waters and strategic locations in the South Atlantic.

Prosub: Bolstering Brazil’s Maritime Defense

The delivery ceremony was more than a handover of a submarine; it also marked the transfer of infrastructure facilities designed to support the submarine’s operation. Odebrecht Engenharia e Construcao (OEC) oversaw the construction of these facilities. The Humaita is not alone in this monumental program; other submarines such as the ‘Tonelero’, ‘Angostura’, and the nuclear-propelled ‘Alvaro Alberto’ are currently at different stages of development. These developments underline Brazil’s commitment to strengthen its maritime defense and assert its presence in the South Atlantic.

A New Home for the Submarine Force Command

The newly constructed infrastructure for the Submarine Force Command is an impressive structure designed to house over 200 personnel. It boasts an auditorium, Naval Command rooms, residential quarters, and control facilities. The building is also environmentally conscious, with native vegetation adorning its surroundings. This facility represents a significant upgrade for the Submarine Force Command and signals the importance Brazil is placing on its submarine program.

Preventing Frozen Pipes in Pennsylvania

In a shift of focus to Pennsylvania, the utility company, a subsidiary of American Water (NYSE: AWK), has issued advice to residents on how to prevent frozen pipes during sub-zero temperatures. Measures include familiarizing oneself with areas susceptible to freezing, eliminating sources of cold air, locating shut-off valves, and insulating pipes. This guidance is crucial in mitigating pipe damage risks, especially during the harsh winter months. The company also provides an action plan for enduringly freezing temperatures, tips for when pipes freeze, and precautions for when homes are vacant. In addition to this, they request assistance in reporting leaks and keeping fire hydrants devoid of snow. With their services reaching approximately 2.3 million people in Pennsylvania, ensuring water and wastewater services, this advice could not be more critical.

Brazil Military
Saboor Bayat

Saboor Bayat, a distinguished scholar and renowned author in the field of International Relations, offers insightful and in-depth coverage of the unstable Afghan region's intricacies. Since 2010, his expertise and knowledge have been disseminated through various Afghan publications. As a former Program Manager and Author for Subhe-Kabul Daily, Bayat's contribution to journalism is indisputable. His unwavering commitment to journalism is further illustrated in his ongoing work with the Writers Council for Madanyat, an organization that focuses on promoting civil values, advocating for human rights, and opposing violence and extremism.

