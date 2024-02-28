Honoring Janelle Faythe Nicoson: A Legacy of Service and Community Engagement

Born into a nurturing farm family in Brazil, Indiana, Janelle Faythe Nicoson's journey from a spirited farm girl to a revered community figure and veteran, culminated on February 26, 2024, at the age of 76. Her life, rich with diverse experiences ranging from military service to active participation in labor unions, reflects a profound commitment to service and community. Janelle's story, marked by dedication, resilience, and the warmth of human connection, stands as a testament to a life well-lived, leaving an indelible impact on her family, friends, and community.

Service and Career: A Tapestry of Dedication

Janelle's formative years on a farm in southern Clay County laid the foundation for a life characterized by hard work, discipline, and a deep sense of community. Her educational journey took her from Ashboro Elementary to graduating from Berkley High School in Michigan, setting the stage for her distinguished service in the United States Women's Marine Corp. and the Indiana National Guard. Janelle's work ethic and dedication to service didn't stop at her military career; she went on to contribute significantly to the workforce, engaging in roles at P.R. Mallory, Peabody Co., and Hercules Corp. Her active participation in the United Mineworkers of America and United Autoworkers of America further exemplified her commitment to advocating for workers' rights and welfare.

Legacy of Love and Support

Janelle's interests and hobbies were as varied as her career, with a passion for sports including basketball, football, baseball, boxing, and NASCAR racing. Yet, it was her love for her family that truly defined her. She cherished the moments spent with her son, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and extended family members, earning a reputation for engaging conversations and unwavering support. Janelle's ability to listen, advise, and share in the joys and challenges of life made her a beloved figure within her circle, creating a legacy of love that will undoubtedly endure for generations.

Commemorating a Life of Impact

In memory of Janelle Faythe Nicoson, a private graveside service will be held at Clearview Cemetery, with a Celebration of Life scheduled for June 1st at Forest Park. These events not only provide an opportunity for loved ones to honor Janelle's memory but also serve as a reflection on the profound impact of her life on those around her. Her journey from a farm in Indiana to a life of service, community involvement, and familial devotion showcases the remarkable breadth of her contributions and the depth of her character. Janelle's legacy, rooted in service, love, and community, continues to inspire and resonate, reminding us of the enduring power of a life lived in service to others.

For those wishing to learn more about Janelle's life and legacy, further details can be found here and in her obituary at French Funeral Home.