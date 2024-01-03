en English
Brazil

Heroic Rescue: Brazilian Officers Assist Trapped Angelshark in Giving Birth

By: Saboor Bayat
Published: January 3, 2024 at 3:29 am EST
Heroic Rescue: Brazilian Officers Assist Trapped Angelshark in Giving Birth

On December 22, 2023, an extraordinary event unfolded off the coast of Ubatuba, Sao Paulo. Brazilian Maritime Environmental Military Police officers, while removing 1,500 meters of illegal fishing nets from the sea, stumbled upon a pregnant Angelshark ensnared in the destructive mesh. In a remarkable demonstration of quick thinking and compassion, the officers assisted the shark in the birthing process, freeing one pup that was already born and entangled in the netting.

Against the Tide: A Fight for Marine Life

This rescue operation wasn’t an isolated incident, but part of a larger concerted effort to combat illegal fishing activities in the region. The officers liberated approximately 30 other trapped fish during their enforcement action, saving numerous lives from the unlawful and harmful activities.

A Glow amidst the Dark Depths

The Angelshark, a near-threatened species, was fortunate to encounter these environmental stewards in her hour of need. The officers’ gentle pressing on her body helped her give birth while trapped, a moment that symbolizes the resilience of marine life and the extraordinary lengths to which these officers will go to preserve it.

Guardians of the Ocean

No arrests had been made at the time of the incident concerning the illegal fishing nets. However, the actions of the Brazilian Maritime Environmental Military Police have drawn praise, underscoring their role as environmental protectors in the region. Covered by local media, this incident has drawn attention to both the issue of illegal fishing and the police’s unwavering dedication to conserving marine life.

Brazil Wildlife
Saboor Bayat

Saboor Bayat, a distinguished scholar and renowned author in the field of International Relations, offers insightful and in-depth coverage of the unstable Afghan region's intricacies. Since 2010, his expertise and knowledge have been disseminated through various Afghan publications. As a former Program Manager and Author for Subhe-Kabul Daily, Bayat's contribution to journalism is indisputable. His unwavering commitment to journalism is further illustrated in his ongoing work with the Writers Council for Madanyat, an organization that focuses on promoting civil values, advocating for human rights, and opposing violence and extremism.

