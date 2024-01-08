GSP Crop Science Targets Major Revenue Hike through Domestic and International Expansion

In a bid to augment its market presence and revenue, agrochemicals manufacturer, GSP Crop Science, has outlined an ambitious plan that involves expansion at home and abroad, particularly in Brazil. The company, which posted a revenue of Rs 1,600 crore in the fiscal year 2022-23, aims to elevate its earnings to Rs 1,800 crore by 2024-25, with a long-term goal of reaching Rs 2,500 crore within the subsequent 3-4 years.

Reducing Dependence on China

As a part of its strategic roadmap, GSP Crop Science is severing its reliance on China for raw materials. The firm plans to produce necessary intermediaries for their products. This independence will be made possible through an investment of Rs 100-110 crores in a third manufacturing unit in Dahej, Gujarat, which is earmarked to produce four intermediaries initially.

Focus on Research and Development

The company has made significant strides in research and development, boasting two dedicated R&D centers in Jammu and Ahmedabad, Gujarat. It earmarks 7-8% of its revenue for R&D, and proudly holds over 150 patent applications, with 70 patents granted for its products.

Increasing Workforce and Market Share

With the upcoming Dahej facility complementing two existing manufacturing units, the company anticipates an increase in its workforce by 200. The Managing Director, Bhavesh Shah, foresees the company’s market share in India growing to 6-7% in the coming years. This growth is expected to be driven by product expansion, notably in the herbicide portfolio, and a fortified presence in the eastern and northeastern regions of India. GSP Crop Science currently maintains a portfolio of over 50 brands in India.

Global Expansion, with a Focus on Brazil

On the international front, the export to domestic market ratio stands at 15:85, with exports reaching nearly 60 countries. The company has recently broadened its business scope in Brazil and plans to pump USD 2-3 million into the Latin American country. Its future goal includes establishing a formulation unit there. V N Rajesh, the Global Business Head and Strategy, emphasized the importance of comprehending the market regulations and complexity before setting up operations in Brazil.