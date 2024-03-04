Greystar Partners with Share Student Living and CIX Capital for First PBSA Venture in Brazil

Greystar Real Estate Partners, LLC, a global leader in real estate investment and management, has announced a strategic partnership with Share Student Living and CIX Capital to launch its inaugural purpose-built student accommodation (PBSA) in Brazil. This collaboration signifies Greystar's entry into the Brazilian student housing market, operating under the 'Share by Greystar' brand. Aimed at enhancing the student living experience, this move combines Greystar's global expertise with local insights from Share and CIX Capital.

Strategic Expansion in Brazil's Rental Sector

According to , Director of Operations for Greystar Brazil, this new venture underscores the company's commitment to diversifying its portfolio within the Brazilian rental housing sector. With a global footprint of over 850,000 units and beds, Greystar aims to bring its proven management model and best practices to the Brazilian student housing market. The portfolio includes four centrally located assets in São Paulo and one on-campus property in Lajeado, Rio Grande do Sul, totaling 1,900 beds. This move not only reinforces Greystar's presence in Brazil but also highlights the potential synergies between multifamily and student housing models.

Creating Communities Beyond Accommodation

, CEO of CIX Capital, emphasized the vision behind The Share Student Living Concept as creating spaces that foster community and holistic development for students. This partnership with Greystar is expected to maximize the potential of their investment, focusing on quality services and a community-centric environment. Greystar's entry into the student housing sector in Brazil follows its successful venture into the multifamily rental housing market in 2020, highlighting its strategic approach to offering versatile and professional accommodation solutions.

Future Prospects and Market Impact

Greystar's expansion into Brazilian student housing is seen as a strategic opportunity to strengthen its market presence and enhance its brand recognition as a leading player in the rental housing sector. , Country Manager for Greystar Brazil, expressed optimism about scaling the company's management and operations services to third-party investors in the future. With the addition of these five PBSA assets, Greystar will operate over 2,000 rental beds/units in Brazil, marking a significant milestone in its growth trajectory within the country.

This partnership between Greystar, Share Student Living, and CIX Capital represents a forward-thinking approach to student accommodation, aiming to set new standards in the sector. As Greystar continues to expand its portfolio and services, the Brazilian rental housing market is poised for further innovation and quality enhancements, benefiting students and investors alike.