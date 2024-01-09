en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Aviation

GOL Navigates Financial Challenges with New Credit Insurance Policy

author
By: Saboor Bayat
Published: January 9, 2024 at 11:18 am EST
GOL Navigates Financial Challenges with New Credit Insurance Policy

In a maneuver to navigate through financial turbulence, Brazilian airline GOL has secured a new credit insurance policy. This strategic move will allow the airline to finance vital engine overhauls and is seen as a significant step towards financial recovery amid ongoing challenges.

Securing a Lifeline

GOL’s credit insurance policy, established by Brazil’s foreign trade and export credit institutions, enables the airline to secure a third-party credit line of up to $209 million. This substantial credit line will primarily fund maintenance for the CFM56-7B engines, which constitute approximately two-thirds of GOL’s active engines.

Mounting Maintenance Costs

The cost of maintaining these engines is projected to peak at nearly $250 million by 2025. Given the steep expenses associated with engine overhauls, the credit line obtained through the new policy is a crucial lifeline for the airline’s ongoing operations.

Financial Turbulence

Despite a recent increase in pre-tax profits and a successful debt restructuring in 2023, GOL still reported a significant loss of BRL1.3 billion for the quarter ending September 30, 2023. These losses were primarily attributed to interest and exchange rate issues. The airline’s new policy is a proactive measure designed to mitigate the impact of such financial challenges.

Supporting Local Economy

Notably, the maintenance of the CFM56-7B engines will be executed by GE-Celma in Rio de Janeiro. The credit insurance policy, traditionally used to facilitate exports, is being leveraged domestically. This move supports local maintenance services and bolsters the economy of Petrópolis, underlining GOL’s commitment to local businesses and the domestic economy.

0
Aviation Brazil Business
author

Saboor Bayat

Saboor Bayat, a distinguished scholar and renowned author in the field of International Relations, offers insightful and in-depth coverage of the unstable Afghan region's intricacies. Since 2010, his expertise and knowledge have been disseminated through various Afghan publications. As a former Program Manager and Author for Subhe-Kabul Daily, Bayat's contribution to journalism is indisputable. His unwavering commitment to journalism is further illustrated in his ongoing work with the Writers Council for Madanyat, an organization that focuses on promoting civil values, advocating for human rights, and opposing violence and extremism.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Aviation

See more
6 mins ago
'One More Shot': London Stansted Airport Transforms into Action Film Set
London Stansted Airport, a bustling hub of aviation, recently morphed into a thrilling stage for the filming of an action-packed movie, ‘One More Shot.’ The airport’s quieter night hours served as the perfect backdrop for the intense sequences, including gun battles and a ‘dirty bomb’ plot, unfolding after the day’s last flight and before the
'One More Shot': London Stansted Airport Transforms into Action Film Set
Boeing Faces New Challenge as Loose Hardware Found on 737 MAX 9 Planes
2 hours ago
Boeing Faces New Challenge as Loose Hardware Found on 737 MAX 9 Planes
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken's Crucial Diplomatic Tour in the Middle East
2 hours ago
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken's Crucial Diplomatic Tour in the Middle East
Aramex and Odys Aviation Team Up to Revolutionize Regional Cargo Movement
19 mins ago
Aramex and Odys Aviation Team Up to Revolutionize Regional Cargo Movement
United Airlines Discovers Loose Bolts on Boeing 737 MAX 9 Aircraft Prompting Safety Concerns
1 hour ago
United Airlines Discovers Loose Bolts on Boeing 737 MAX 9 Aircraft Prompting Safety Concerns
Door Plug from Mid-Flight Alaska Airlines Plane Found in Portland Teacher's Yard
1 hour ago
Door Plug from Mid-Flight Alaska Airlines Plane Found in Portland Teacher's Yard
Latest Headlines
World News
DeMeco Ryans Defies Criticism, Leads Houston Texans to Playoffs Amid Coaching Turnover
29 seconds
DeMeco Ryans Defies Criticism, Leads Houston Texans to Playoffs Amid Coaching Turnover
New Film 'Shirley' Shines the Spotlight on Shirley Chisholm's Historic Presidential Campaign
2 mins
New Film 'Shirley' Shines the Spotlight on Shirley Chisholm's Historic Presidential Campaign
Nigeria's Supreme Court Concludes Hearings on Governorship Election Appeals
2 mins
Nigeria's Supreme Court Concludes Hearings on Governorship Election Appeals
Independence Guard Jett Montgomery Scores Big, AP Ranks Tennessee Teams
2 mins
Independence Guard Jett Montgomery Scores Big, AP Ranks Tennessee Teams
AHS Acquires Vista Medical Center Amidst Financial Concerns
3 mins
AHS Acquires Vista Medical Center Amidst Financial Concerns
Allison Van Gorp: Central College's Star Earns Player of the Week Honor
5 mins
Allison Van Gorp: Central College's Star Earns Player of the Week Honor
Singapore Government to Appoint Independent Committee for 2023 Political Salary Review
6 mins
Singapore Government to Appoint Independent Committee for 2023 Political Salary Review
Montego Bay's Deputy Mayor Advocates for Improved Infrastructure Planning Amid City's Growth
6 mins
Montego Bay's Deputy Mayor Advocates for Improved Infrastructure Planning Amid City's Growth
East Bengal Triumphs in Keenly Contested Battle Against Hyderabad FC
6 mins
East Bengal Triumphs in Keenly Contested Battle Against Hyderabad FC
2023 Confirmed as Hottest Year on Record, Threatening Paris Agreement Goals
1 hour
2023 Confirmed as Hottest Year on Record, Threatening Paris Agreement Goals
64-Year-Old Surfer Survives Shark Attack off the Eyre Peninsula
2 hours
64-Year-Old Surfer Survives Shark Attack off the Eyre Peninsula
Predicting Australia's Property Market: A 2024 Forecast by Nine Entertainment Co.
2 hours
Predicting Australia's Property Market: A 2024 Forecast by Nine Entertainment Co.
Oxford Nanopore's Share Price Plunges Amid Revenue Warning
2 hours
Oxford Nanopore's Share Price Plunges Amid Revenue Warning
A Decades-Long Pursuit: The Unresolved Case of a 1999 Sydney Nightclub Stabbing
2 hours
A Decades-Long Pursuit: The Unresolved Case of a 1999 Sydney Nightclub Stabbing
NASA's Mars Mission: Charting the Course for Human Life Beyond Earth
2 hours
NASA's Mars Mission: Charting the Course for Human Life Beyond Earth
Hannon Armstrong's $100M Green Notes Offering to Fund Climate Solutions
2 hours
Hannon Armstrong's $100M Green Notes Offering to Fund Climate Solutions
Australian Shares Set to Rise on Back of Tech Gains in New York
3 hours
Australian Shares Set to Rise on Back of Tech Gains in New York
Alcoa to Halt Production at Western Australia Refinery, Resulting in 750 Job Losses
4 hours
Alcoa to Halt Production at Western Australia Refinery, Resulting in 750 Job Losses

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app