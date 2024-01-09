GOL Navigates Financial Challenges with New Credit Insurance Policy

In a maneuver to navigate through financial turbulence, Brazilian airline GOL has secured a new credit insurance policy. This strategic move will allow the airline to finance vital engine overhauls and is seen as a significant step towards financial recovery amid ongoing challenges.

Securing a Lifeline

GOL’s credit insurance policy, established by Brazil’s foreign trade and export credit institutions, enables the airline to secure a third-party credit line of up to $209 million. This substantial credit line will primarily fund maintenance for the CFM56-7B engines, which constitute approximately two-thirds of GOL’s active engines.

Mounting Maintenance Costs

The cost of maintaining these engines is projected to peak at nearly $250 million by 2025. Given the steep expenses associated with engine overhauls, the credit line obtained through the new policy is a crucial lifeline for the airline’s ongoing operations.

Financial Turbulence

Despite a recent increase in pre-tax profits and a successful debt restructuring in 2023, GOL still reported a significant loss of BRL1.3 billion for the quarter ending September 30, 2023. These losses were primarily attributed to interest and exchange rate issues. The airline’s new policy is a proactive measure designed to mitigate the impact of such financial challenges.

Supporting Local Economy

Notably, the maintenance of the CFM56-7B engines will be executed by GE-Celma in Rio de Janeiro. The credit insurance policy, traditionally used to facilitate exports, is being leveraged domestically. This move supports local maintenance services and bolsters the economy of Petrópolis, underlining GOL’s commitment to local businesses and the domestic economy.