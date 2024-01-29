Global Economic Updates: The Highs and Lows in Germany, India, and Brazil

As the world's largest multimedia news provider, Reuters continues to serve a global audience with critical business, financial, national, and international news. The recent economic updates from Germany, India, and Brazil are a testament to the platform's commitment to delivering news that matters.
German DAX Stock Exchange: A Climb to New Heights?
The German share price index DAX was observed at the stock exchange in Frankfurt on January 26, 2024. The DAX Index, after testing its December high at 17003.28 last week, is currently trading at 16877.66. Despite being well above the intermediate support or the 50-day moving average at 16526.84, the index is susceptible to a near-term correction due to the distance between the current price and the 50-day moving average. However, the lack of major resistance could lead to another surge if 17003.28 is surpassed by aggressive buyers.
Vodafone Idea: Surprising the Market
Meanwhile, in India, Vodafone Idea, the country's third-largest telecom operator, reported a smaller-than-expected quarterly loss. This positive outcome was primarily supported by a significant increase in 4G users, indicating the growing reliance and shift towards digital networking in the country.
Brazil's Fiscal Decline Amid Rising Expenditures
In Brazil, the central government's Treasury data revealed a primary budget deficit of 230.5 billion reais ($47 billion) for 2023. This figure indicates a significant fiscal decline due to a surge in expenditures, raising concerns about the country's economic stability.
R R Kabel: Rising Costs Outweigh Robust Demand
Back in India, R R Kabel, a prominent manufacturer of wires and cables, experienced a profit reduction in the third quarter. Despite robust demand from the real estate sector, escalating costs led to this financial downturn, reflecting the challenging dynamics businesses face in balancing demand and cost management.
