From Single Mother to Entrepreneur: Deusa de Assis’s Journey to a ‘Forever Home’

In an uplifting turn of events, Deusa de Assis, a determined single mother from Brazil, has been awarded a ‘forever home’ at Kilruddery Glen in Bray, Ireland, by the Wicklow County Council. This heartening development promises a secure environment for Deusa’s daughter and opens a new chapter in Deusa’s life, providing a solid foundation for her entrepreneurial aspirations.

Finding a New Home, Building New Dreams

Deusa de Assis’s journey to Ireland began in 2010, not with a quest for a home but a thirst for knowledge—specifically, honing her English language skills to broaden her career prospects. Formerly employed in public relations in Brazil, Deusa initially planned to reside in Ireland for just a year or two. However, the opportunity to learn, grow, and improve her linguistic proficiency led her to extend her stay, during which she secured employment at an insurance company.

Turning Point: The Forever Home

The provision of the ‘forever home’, a concept that assures lifelong housing stability, has been a boon for Deusa and her daughter. It is more than just a shelter—it represents an opportunity for a better life, better education for her child, and a chance to realize her entrepreneurial dreams. The joy and relief of attaining this stability, after a decade of uncertainty, is a testament to Deusa’s resolve and the supportive policies of the Wicklow County Council.

An Entrepreneurial Future Beckons

With the provision of a ‘forever home’, Deusa de Assis now stands at the cusp of a new journey. The stability and security that come with a permanent residence have not only alleviated her immediate concerns about her child’s future but also given her the opportunity to focus on her ambitions—starting her own business. As she embarks on this new venture, the ‘forever home’ will serve as a launchpad, turning her dreams into reality, one step at a time.

Deusa de Assis’s story is a beacon of hope, embodying the power of resilience, the determination to seek better opportunities, and the joy of finding a ‘forever home’. As this new chapter in her life begins, it serves as a reminder of the transformative impact that secure housing can have on individuals and families, and the potential it holds for paving the path to a brighter future.