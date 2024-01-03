en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Brazil

From Single Mother to Entrepreneur: Deusa de Assis’s Journey to a ‘Forever Home’

author
By: Saboor Bayat
Published: January 3, 2024 at 12:21 am EST
From Single Mother to Entrepreneur: Deusa de Assis’s Journey to a ‘Forever Home’

In an uplifting turn of events, Deusa de Assis, a determined single mother from Brazil, has been awarded a ‘forever home’ at Kilruddery Glen in Bray, Ireland, by the Wicklow County Council. This heartening development promises a secure environment for Deusa’s daughter and opens a new chapter in Deusa’s life, providing a solid foundation for her entrepreneurial aspirations.

Finding a New Home, Building New Dreams

Deusa de Assis’s journey to Ireland began in 2010, not with a quest for a home but a thirst for knowledge—specifically, honing her English language skills to broaden her career prospects. Formerly employed in public relations in Brazil, Deusa initially planned to reside in Ireland for just a year or two. However, the opportunity to learn, grow, and improve her linguistic proficiency led her to extend her stay, during which she secured employment at an insurance company.

Turning Point: The Forever Home

The provision of the ‘forever home’, a concept that assures lifelong housing stability, has been a boon for Deusa and her daughter. It is more than just a shelter—it represents an opportunity for a better life, better education for her child, and a chance to realize her entrepreneurial dreams. The joy and relief of attaining this stability, after a decade of uncertainty, is a testament to Deusa’s resolve and the supportive policies of the Wicklow County Council.

An Entrepreneurial Future Beckons

With the provision of a ‘forever home’, Deusa de Assis now stands at the cusp of a new journey. The stability and security that come with a permanent residence have not only alleviated her immediate concerns about her child’s future but also given her the opportunity to focus on her ambitions—starting her own business. As she embarks on this new venture, the ‘forever home’ will serve as a launchpad, turning her dreams into reality, one step at a time.

Deusa de Assis’s story is a beacon of hope, embodying the power of resilience, the determination to seek better opportunities, and the joy of finding a ‘forever home’. As this new chapter in her life begins, it serves as a reminder of the transformative impact that secure housing can have on individuals and families, and the potential it holds for paving the path to a brighter future.

0
Brazil
author

Saboor Bayat

Saboor Bayat, a distinguished scholar and renowned author in the field of International Relations, offers insightful and in-depth coverage of the unstable Afghan region's intricacies. Since 2010, his expertise and knowledge have been disseminated through various Afghan publications. As a former Program Manager and Author for Subhe-Kabul Daily, Bayat's contribution to journalism is indisputable. His unwavering commitment to journalism is further illustrated in his ongoing work with the Writers Council for Madanyat, an organization that focuses on promoting civil values, advocating for human rights, and opposing violence and extremism.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Rising Football Star Estevao in the Crosshairs of Top European Clubs

By Salman Khan

Maersk Suspends Red Sea Shipping Amid Rising Militant Attacks

By Saboor Bayat

Bold Spirit: A New Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu Academy Opens in Oak Harbor

By Salman Khan

Significant Assay Results Signal Potential for World-Class Rare Earths Project in Brazil

By Saboor Bayat

Brazil Records 25% Decrease in New Year's Traffic Fatalities ...
@Accidents · 4 hours
Brazil Records 25% Decrease in New Year's Traffic Fatalities ...
heart comment 0
CNOOC Kickstarts Production at Mero2, Expanding Brazil’s Pre-Salt Oilfields

By Saboor Bayat

CNOOC Kickstarts Production at Mero2, Expanding Brazil's Pre-Salt Oilfields
EDP Renovaveis Makes Significant Progress in Asset Rotation Program with Recent Agreement

By Saboor Bayat

EDP Renovaveis Makes Significant Progress in Asset Rotation Program with Recent Agreement
Eletrobras Appoints New VP of Engineering Amid Meeting Suspension

By Saboor Bayat

Eletrobras Appoints New VP of Engineering Amid Meeting Suspension
Xplore Resources Corp. Completes Private Placement, Raises $425,000

By Saboor Bayat

Xplore Resources Corp. Completes Private Placement, Raises $425,000
Latest Headlines
World News
Ernesto 'Tito' Mercado: Boxing's Rising Star and Prospect of the Year 2023
3 mins
Ernesto 'Tito' Mercado: Boxing's Rising Star and Prospect of the Year 2023
Colorado State Secures Victory Over New Mexico in a Nail-Biting Basketball Match
3 mins
Colorado State Secures Victory Over New Mexico in a Nail-Biting Basketball Match
HOLAC's Blockade on Mark Littlewood's Peerage Ignites Transparency Debate
3 mins
HOLAC's Blockade on Mark Littlewood's Peerage Ignites Transparency Debate
Indonesia Mourns the Loss of Former Maritime Affairs Minister Rizal Ramli
4 mins
Indonesia Mourns the Loss of Former Maritime Affairs Minister Rizal Ramli
Blackburn Rovers in Crisis: A Season on the Brink
4 mins
Blackburn Rovers in Crisis: A Season on the Brink
Teen Prodigy Littler Faces World No.1 Humphries in PDC World Darts Championship Final
4 mins
Teen Prodigy Littler Faces World No.1 Humphries in PDC World Darts Championship Final
Jurgen Klopp's Realistic Perspective on the Premier League Season
4 mins
Jurgen Klopp's Realistic Perspective on the Premier League Season
Estonian Government Deadlocked Over Voting Rights of Russian, Belarusian Nationals
4 mins
Estonian Government Deadlocked Over Voting Rights of Russian, Belarusian Nationals
Innovative Sensory Garden for Autistic Individuals Nears Completion in Greenstead
4 mins
Innovative Sensory Garden for Autistic Individuals Nears Completion in Greenstead
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
2 hours
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
4 hours
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
4 hours
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
5 hours
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
5 hours
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
7 hours
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
Decoding the Cost of Kitchen Cabinetry: From Budget to Mid-Range Options
7 hours
Decoding the Cost of Kitchen Cabinetry: From Budget to Mid-Range Options
Ford's Stock Surge: A Potential Investment Opportunity Amid Risks
7 hours
Ford's Stock Surge: A Potential Investment Opportunity Amid Risks
Massachusetts Woman Accused of Animal Cruelty Faces Court: Community Expresses Outrage
7 hours
Massachusetts Woman Accused of Animal Cruelty Faces Court: Community Expresses Outrage

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app