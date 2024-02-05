FMC Corporation Reports 29% Decrease in Q4 2023 Revenue Amidst Challenges

In an unexpected financial twist, FMC Corporation reported a significant 29% decrease in fourth-quarter 2023 revenue compared to its performance in the same period of 2022. The total revenue amassed was $1.15 billion, a downturn largely ascribed to continued channel destocking across all regions and inclement weather conditions in Brazil.

Impact of Adverse Circumstances

The company found itself grappling with unfavorable currency impacts and a staggering 30% organic revenue decline year-over-year. Despite these hurdles, FMC Corporation managed to pull off an incredible feat: its earnings per diluted share soared by a noteworthy 304% to hit $8.77. This financial coup was primarily due to significant one-time tax benefits accrued to its Swiss subsidiaries.

Performance of New Products

While the overall revenue picture appeared bleak, the company's innovation in product development provided a silver lining. The sales of new products, including branded diamides, showed admirable resilience, recording a 5% growth in an otherwise challenging financial environment.

Regional Performance

FMC's revenue was impacted by a 25% decline in volume and a 5% decrease in pricing, slightly cushioned by a 1% favorable foreign exchange tailwind. In Latin America, the company's branded diamide sales remained steady, largely supported by the successful launch of the Premio Star insecticide in Brazil.

Yearly Performance and Future Projections

Looking at the broader horizon, full-year 2023 revenue experienced a 23% decrease, plunging to $4.49 billion. However, net income marked a robust increase of 78% to reach $1.32 billion, largely due to the same tax benefits that boosted the fourth quarter. The adjusted full-year earnings per share, on the other hand, dropped by 49% to $3.78. As the company embarks on 2024, it forecasts a slight revenue increase with an anticipated range of $4.50 to $4.70 billion, driven by growth in new product sales. Adjusted EBITDA for 2024 is expected to remain flat, with a projected range of $900 million to $1.05 billion.

As it moves forward, FMC anticipates rebuilding payables and reducing inventory to increase free cash flow to a range of $400 to $600 million. The company's 2024 outlook hinges on a combination of internal strategic decisions and market recovery, with structural actions and cost headwinds expected to lay the groundwork for achieving mid-term goals.