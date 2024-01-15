Farm Rio Hits Milestone with 100th Store in Chelsea, London

Brazilian fashion and lifestyle brand, Farm Rio, has unveiled its first standalone store in Europe, marking a significant milestone in the brand’s international presence. The new store, located on Kings Road in Chelsea, London, signifies the 100th global retail footprint for Farm Rio, an expansion journey that saw its first physical establishment in London back in 2022 at the famed Liberty department store.

Architectural Poem to Brazil’s Nature

In a bid to offer an immersive shopping experience, the new store at 86 Kings Road has been designed with a keen focus on Brazilian aesthetics. The design, a collaboration with Brazilian architect and designer Marcelo Rosenbaum, encapsulates a poetic representation of Brazil’s lush landscape. The store features unique elements like hand-painted tropical wallpaper and fitting rooms constructed from buriti straw, a common material in Brazilian architecture.

A Tribute to Brazil’s Rich Biodiversity

Dominating the store’s interior is a 26-metre marquetry panel. This exquisite piece of art, crafted by Amazonian artist Maqueson Pereira da Silva, serves as a tribute to the Brazilian ecosystem. The intricate artwork, created using sustainable wood veneers and traditional marquetry techniques, provides a vivid depiction of Brazil’s rich flora and fauna, inviting customers on a journey through the country’s diverse landscapes.

London-Specific Collection

Beyond its architectural grandeur, the new Farm Rio store offers the full brand collection, including a unique London-specific capsule. This exclusive collection features unique designs and prints, such as the ‘London Goes Bananas’ print that ingeniously merges tropical motifs with a classic checked pattern.

Kátia Barros, the co-founder and creative director of Farm Rio, expressed her enthusiasm about the new milestone. She sees the new store as an opportunity to nurture a local creative community while planning for more special events and exclusive collections in 2024.