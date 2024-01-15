en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Brazil

Farm Rio Hits Milestone with 100th Store in Chelsea, London

author
By: Saboor Bayat
Published: January 15, 2024 at 6:35 am EST
Farm Rio Hits Milestone with 100th Store in Chelsea, London

Brazilian fashion and lifestyle brand, Farm Rio, has unveiled its first standalone store in Europe, marking a significant milestone in the brand’s international presence. The new store, located on Kings Road in Chelsea, London, signifies the 100th global retail footprint for Farm Rio, an expansion journey that saw its first physical establishment in London back in 2022 at the famed Liberty department store.

Architectural Poem to Brazil’s Nature

In a bid to offer an immersive shopping experience, the new store at 86 Kings Road has been designed with a keen focus on Brazilian aesthetics. The design, a collaboration with Brazilian architect and designer Marcelo Rosenbaum, encapsulates a poetic representation of Brazil’s lush landscape. The store features unique elements like hand-painted tropical wallpaper and fitting rooms constructed from buriti straw, a common material in Brazilian architecture.

A Tribute to Brazil’s Rich Biodiversity

Dominating the store’s interior is a 26-metre marquetry panel. This exquisite piece of art, crafted by Amazonian artist Maqueson Pereira da Silva, serves as a tribute to the Brazilian ecosystem. The intricate artwork, created using sustainable wood veneers and traditional marquetry techniques, provides a vivid depiction of Brazil’s rich flora and fauna, inviting customers on a journey through the country’s diverse landscapes.

London-Specific Collection

Beyond its architectural grandeur, the new Farm Rio store offers the full brand collection, including a unique London-specific capsule. This exclusive collection features unique designs and prints, such as the ‘London Goes Bananas’ print that ingeniously merges tropical motifs with a classic checked pattern.

Kátia Barros, the co-founder and creative director of Farm Rio, expressed her enthusiasm about the new milestone. She sees the new store as an opportunity to nurture a local creative community while planning for more special events and exclusive collections in 2024.

0
Brazil Fashion
author

Saboor Bayat

Saboor Bayat, a distinguished scholar and renowned author in the field of International Relations, offers insightful and in-depth coverage of the unstable Afghan region's intricacies. Since 2010, his expertise and knowledge have been disseminated through various Afghan publications. As a former Program Manager and Author for Subhe-Kabul Daily, Bayat's contribution to journalism is indisputable. His unwavering commitment to journalism is further illustrated in his ongoing work with the Writers Council for Madanyat, an organization that focuses on promoting civil values, advocating for human rights, and opposing violence and extremism.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Brazil

See more
24 mins ago
Hong Kong's Return to Asian Cup Marked by Everton's Stellar Performance
With the weight of 55 years bearing down on them, Hong Kong’s national football team made their much-anticipated return to the Asian Cup, squaring off against the United Arab Emirates. The match, however, concluded in a 3-1 defeat for Hong Kong, with their sole goal courtesy of Philip Chan, set up by their standout forward,
Hong Kong's Return to Asian Cup Marked by Everton's Stellar Performance
Birdon to Supply Bridge Erection Boats to Brazilian Army
2 hours ago
Birdon to Supply Bridge Erection Boats to Brazilian Army
Brazil Grapples with Devastation as Torrential Rains Unleash Havoc
2 hours ago
Brazil Grapples with Devastation as Torrential Rains Unleash Havoc
Brazil's Gol Airline Contemplates Bankruptcy Amidst High Debt
36 mins ago
Brazil's Gol Airline Contemplates Bankruptcy Amidst High Debt
The Brumadinho Disaster's Lingering Influence on the Iron Ore Market
57 mins ago
The Brumadinho Disaster's Lingering Influence on the Iron Ore Market
Embraer's Ipanema Aircraft Set for Record Deliveries in 2024
1 hour ago
Embraer's Ipanema Aircraft Set for Record Deliveries in 2024
Latest Headlines
World News
Pensacola News Journal Athlete of the Week: Vote for Your Favorite Local Athletes
46 seconds
Pensacola News Journal Athlete of the Week: Vote for Your Favorite Local Athletes
Gestational Diabetes Mellitus Linked to Increased Chronic Kidney Disease Risk: New Study
1 min
Gestational Diabetes Mellitus Linked to Increased Chronic Kidney Disease Risk: New Study
GXO Strategies' Director Criticizes Australian Foreign Minister's Decision to Skip Massacre Sites in Israel
1 min
GXO Strategies' Director Criticizes Australian Foreign Minister's Decision to Skip Massacre Sites in Israel
Rich or Poor, Malnutrition Spares No Child in Nigeria
1 min
Rich or Poor, Malnutrition Spares No Child in Nigeria
UK Grapples with Severe Medicine Shortages as Essential Drugs Run Out
1 min
UK Grapples with Severe Medicine Shortages as Essential Drugs Run Out
Byeong Hun An: Close Miss at Sony Open, Secures Fifth Runner-up Finish on PGA Tour
1 min
Byeong Hun An: Close Miss at Sony Open, Secures Fifth Runner-up Finish on PGA Tour
Jude Bellingham Celebrates Super Cup win with Unique GTA Banner
1 min
Jude Bellingham Celebrates Super Cup win with Unique GTA Banner
Vivek Ramaswamy: An Unconventional Contender in the 2024 Presidential Race
2 mins
Vivek Ramaswamy: An Unconventional Contender in the 2024 Presidential Race
Catch Live Football Action: NorthEast United vs Shillong Lajong & Barcelona vs Real Madrid
2 mins
Catch Live Football Action: NorthEast United vs Shillong Lajong & Barcelona vs Real Madrid
Lancet Microbe Study Sheds Light on Antibiotic Resistance in Enterococcus faecium
4 mins
Lancet Microbe Study Sheds Light on Antibiotic Resistance in Enterococcus faecium
Anticipation and Discussion En Route to the 2023 World Economic Forum in Davos
13 mins
Anticipation and Discussion En Route to the 2023 World Economic Forum in Davos
World Economic Forum 2024: Trust, Technology, and India's Ascendancy
14 mins
World Economic Forum 2024: Trust, Technology, and India's Ascendancy
World Economic Forum 2024 Focuses on 'Rebuilding Trust' Through Climate Action
27 mins
World Economic Forum 2024 Focuses on 'Rebuilding Trust' Through Climate Action
Patrick Amenuvor Halts Guinness World Record Attempt Due to Rule Violations
32 mins
Patrick Amenuvor Halts Guinness World Record Attempt Due to Rule Violations
Jacinda Ardern and Clarke Gayford Tie the Knot Amidst Pandemic
55 mins
Jacinda Ardern and Clarke Gayford Tie the Knot Amidst Pandemic
A 100-day War: Israel and Hamas' Conflict Shakes the World
1 hour
A 100-day War: Israel and Hamas' Conflict Shakes the World
Taiwan Withdraws Embassy as Nauru Switches Allegiance to China
3 hours
Taiwan Withdraws Embassy as Nauru Switches Allegiance to China
COVID-19 Pandemic Ends: A Victory for Global Health, Science, and Cooperation
3 hours
COVID-19 Pandemic Ends: A Victory for Global Health, Science, and Cooperation

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app