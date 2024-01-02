en English
Brazil

Fading Lights: The Decline of Bioluminescent Insects in Brazil’s Cerrado

By: Saboor Bayat
Published: January 2, 2024 at 1:01 pm EST
Fading Lights: The Decline of Bioluminescent Insects in Brazil’s Cerrado

In the lush expanses of the Cerrado, Brazil’s second-largest biome, a once-common phenomenon is becoming increasingly rare: the magical glow of bioluminescent insects, such as the click beetle Pyrearinus termitilluminans. The decline, observed over the past three decades by Vadim Viviani, a professor at the Federal University of São Carlos, has been documented in a study supported by the São Paulo Research Foundation (FAPESP) and published in the Annals of the Entomological Society of America.

The Decline of Bioluminescent Insects

The research team, composed of experts from various Brazilian institutions, recorded 51 bioluminescent species, with fireflies being the most common. The diversity of these beetles, however, has sharply decreased. This alarming trend is correlated with the replacement of pastures by soybean and sugarcane plantations, the reduction of the Cerrado itself, and the loss of specific dense dry forest areas known as ‘cerradão’.

Pesticides and artificial lighting have also been identified as threats to these species. Particularly affected are the railroad worms, fascinating creatures capable of emitting both red and green light.

Implications of the Decline

The decline of bioluminescent species impacts more than just biodiversity and ecosystem services. It also represents a significant loss of technological and economic opportunities. Bioluminescence, the mesmerizing process that involves the oxidation of luciferin catalyzed by luciferases, is utilized in a variety of applications. These range from scientific research and medicine, to environmental management.

Interestingly, Viviani’s team has isolated and cloned a significant number of luciferases, which are employed in marking cells and proteins, offering invaluable tools for research.

Conservation Efforts

Viviani is currently coordinating a FAPESP-supported project to develop bioluminescent reagents for various analytical processes. The Cerrado, an important ecological system serving as a water reservoir and a habitat for unique species, is in desperate need of protection.

The São Paulo Research Foundation continues to support scientific research and international collaborations that advance our understanding and conservation of valuable ecosystems like the Cerrado. As we grapple with the rapidly changing threats to biodiversity, it is essential to foster a data-driven approach to conservation.

Science & Technology
Saboor Bayat

Saboor Bayat, a distinguished scholar and renowned author in the field of International Relations, offers insightful and in-depth coverage of the unstable Afghan region's intricacies. Since 2010, his expertise and knowledge have been disseminated through various Afghan publications. As a former Program Manager and Author for Subhe-Kabul Daily, Bayat's contribution to journalism is indisputable. His unwavering commitment to journalism is further illustrated in his ongoing work with the Writers Council for Madanyat, an organization that focuses on promoting civil values, advocating for human rights, and opposing violence and extremism.

