Exclusive Sale: Cariuma Offers 25% Off Sitewide, Features Pantone’s 2024 Color of the Year

Sustainable sneaker brand, Cariuma, known not only for its high-quality organic canvas footwear but also for its strong commitment to the environment, is offering a limited-time sale of 25 percent off sitewide. The discount is exclusively available to PEOPLE readers who can benefit from this rare opportunity by using the promo code PEOPLE25 until January 4.

Revamped Styles and Sustainable Commitment

Cariuma has breathed new life into their classic styles such as the Oca Low, the Salvas, and the Naioca sneaker, now featuring Pantone’s 2024 Color of the Year, Peach Fuzz. Known for their slip-resistant soles and supportive interiors made of recycled and natural materials, these products stand testament to Cariuma’s commitment to sustainability. Each pair of sneakers sold contributes to planting two trees in the Brazilian rainforest, adding to the brand’s eco-friendly persona.

Highlighting Comfort and Style

Among the standout products are the OCA Therma High sneakers, lined with vegan shearling keeping in mind the winter season, and the Valley sneakers, made from responsibly sourced leather, ensuring utmost comfort with their insoles. Positive customer reviews have consistently highlighted the comfort, durability, and style of Cariuma’s sneakers, further solidifying the brand’s reputation for quality footwear. The brand’s commitment to the environment is also reflected in its partnerships, such as the one with Razer, through which every pair of Cariuma x Razer sneakers purchased saves 10 trees around the world.

Urging Customers to Seize the Opportunity

Customers are encouraged to seize this unique opportunity to not only update their footwear with stylish and comfortable sneakers, but also contribute to a worthwhile cause. Cariuma’s commitment to planting two trees in the Brazilian rainforest for every pair of shoes sold underscores the brand’s dedication to ecological restoration. With the sale ending on January 4, customers are urged to act fast and take advantage of the promotion before it expires.