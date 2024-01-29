EU Reviews UNRWA Funding Amidst Hamas Attack Allegations; Carlos Bolsonaro Attends Memorial Mass

In the wake of allegations linking staff members of the U.N. Palestinian refugee agency (UNRWA) to Hamas attacks, the European Commission has initiated a review of its financial support. The EU, the largest donor of humanitarian and development assistance to Gaza, had pledged €281 million for UNRWA's program budget from 2021 to 2023. The Commission has now decided to suspend any additional funding until the end of February. They have also called for an independent audit of UNRWA to fortify control measures aimed at preventing staff from participating in terrorist activities.

EU Reacts to Allegations Against UNRWA

Several EU member states, including France, Germany, Italy, and the Netherlands, had previously announced a halt in payments to UNRWA pending investigation into the allegations. The EU has quadrupled its humanitarian aid payments since the outbreak of the conflict between Israel and Hamas in October. However, the EU executive has temporarily paused its development aid to the Palestinian territories, reaffirming that its humanitarian aid will continue through partner organizations.

Global Response to UNRWA Allegations

Meanwhile, lawmakers in various U.S. states are pushing for laws to define antisemitism in light of the Hamas attacks. Nine countries, including the U.S. and Germany, have suspended funding to UNRWA, with U.N. officials urging reconsideration. An internal investigation into the allegations has been initiated by the agency, leading to the severance of ties with implicated employees. The situation puts at risk the aid for two million people in Gaza. New Zealand has also announced its intention to review its UNRWA funding.

France Freezes UNRWA Funding

France's Foreign Ministry has declared a freeze on all UNRWA funding for the first half of 2024, following Israel's accusations. The U.S., Canada, Italy, Australia, the U.K., and Germany have also suspended all UNRWA funding until further notice. U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres confirmed an internal investigation into the involvement of UNRWA officials in the attacks, stating that any U.N. employee involved in terrorism will be held accountable.

