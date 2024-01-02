Eletrobras Suspends Extraordinary General Meeting Amid Court Injunctions

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A., popularly known as Eletrobras, has put a halt to its extraordinary general meeting which was initially scheduled for December 29, 2023. This decision comes in the wake of injunctions granted by two separate courts: the Court of Justice of Rio de Janeiro and the Regional Labor Court of the 1st Region.

Injunctions Halt the Meeting

The injunctions were issued in response to appeals for the postponement of the meeting, which was meant to discuss the proposed merger of Furnas – Centrais Elétricas S.A. by Eletrobras. The first injunction, issued by Judge Maria Isabel Paes Gonçalves, stipulated a 90-day suspension of the meeting. A subsequent injunction by Judge José Nascimento Araujo Neto resulted in the meeting being deferred on the scheduled day.

Vice-President of the TJRJ Intervenes

In a twist of events, Vice-President of the TJRJ, Judge Caetano Ernesto da Fonseca Costa, suspended the 90-day period. This decision permits the meeting to continue, though not before January 10, 2024.

Eletrobras’ Steps to Preserve Interests

Eletrobras has affirmed its commitment to taking necessary measures to safeguard its interests in the face of these developments. The company has pledged to keep its shareholders apprised of any decisions concerning the meeting’s conclusion.

This announcement is laced with forward-looking statements that shed light on the management’s current perspectives and assessments about future events. However, these are subject to risks, uncertainties, and assumptions. Eletrobras has urged shareholders and investors not to place undue reliance on these statements, which hold true only as of their date. Furthermore, Eletrobras is not required to update any estimates or projections due to new information or future events.