Elea Digital Raises R$570 Million Through Sustainability-Linked Debentures

In a groundbreaking move, a leading Brazilian platform, Elea Digital, has successfully raised R$570 million ($106 million) through a sustainability-linked debenture issuance for the expansion of datacenter infrastructure across the nation. The debentures, tied to the company’s commitment towards energy efficiency, water consumption reduction, and promotion of gender equality, are expected to bolster Elea’s organic growth and help align its infrastructure with international standards.

A Leap Towards Sustainable Goals

This sustainability-linked issuance represents a pledge towards achieving more than just financial goals. Elea Digital is committed to having over 40% female leadership in managerial positions, setting a precedent in the male-dominated tech industry. The debenture issuance is intricately tied to these commitments, with penalties in place should the company fail to meet these objectives. This unique approach to capital raising not only adds a layer of accountability but also underscores the company’s dedication to aligning business growth with sustainable practices.

Elea Digital’s Growth Trajectory

This is the fourth time Elea Digital has turned to the Brazilian and international capital markets for funding, and the second time it has issued sustainability-linked debentures. Within a span of three years, the company has raised 1.5 billion reais ($280 million) indicating a strong market confidence in Elea’s strategic initiatives. Four financial institutions, including Bradesco BBI, UBS-Banco do Brasil JV, BTG Pactual, and Banco ABC, have shown interest in financing Elea’s initiatives, further testifying to its commitment to ESG (Environmental, Social, and Governance) criteria.

Transforming Brazil’s Digital Infrastructure

With the funds raised, Elea Digital plans to invest in transforming Brazil’s digital infrastructure, considering the increasing energy demands from emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence, cloud computing, and 5G. Established in 2018, Elea has managed to acquire data centers from Oi and Grupo Globo, and more recently from TIM, enhancing its power and connectivity capabilities. By focusing on building responsible infrastructure, Elea Digital is shaping a future where digital transformation and sustainability converge.