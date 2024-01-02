EDP Renovaveis Makes Significant Progress in Asset Rotation Program with Recent Agreement

EDP Renovaveis (EDPR), a leading player in the renewable energy sector, has successfully concluded a Sale and Purchase Agreement with Statkraft AS. The agreement, valued at €53 million, involves concessional development financing and a grant for a smart grid development project under the Ministry of Electricity and Renewable Energy. This is a significant development in the company’s Asset Rotation program, which aims to generate €7 billion from 2023 to 2026.

Strategic Move toward Value Creation

EDPR’s projects, located in Rio Grande do Norte, Brazil, have been fully operational since 2022. With this agreement, EDPR has reached approximately €1.6 billion in Asset Rotation proceeds. This completion of the deal is a key part of EDPR’s strategic plan to enhance value creation and recycle capital. The capital will be reinvested into areas that promise growth and are financially beneficial. This strategic move is intended to bolster the company’s position in the competitive renewable energy market.

Aligning with the Asset Rotation Program

The Asset Rotation program was previously outlined during EDPR’s Capital Markets Day. The program is aimed at generating substantial revenues by rotating assets, thus ensuring a more efficient use of resources. This recent agreement with Statkraft AS is a testament to the effectiveness of the Asset Rotation program and EDPR’s commitment to its outlined strategic plans.

Disclosure in Compliance with Regulations

The disclosure of this information is in compliance with article 17 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council. This regulation dictates that all publicly traded companies must disclose any information that may significantly affect the prices of their shares. This disclosure ensures transparency in the market and protects the interests of the investors. The successful conclusion of this agreement is expected to further enhance EDPR’s reputation among its investors and stakeholders.