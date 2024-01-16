DPH Biologicals Charts Course for Sustainable Agriculture and Global Expansion

In the evolving landscape of global agriculture, DPH Biologicals, a leading biological company, is championing the use of sustainable agronomic solutions. Spearheaded by President and CEO Mick Messman, the company is advocating for a 'better together' approach that integrates biologicals with other crop protection methods. This approach aims to amplify operations for farmers while ensuring a positive return on investment.

Leadership Transition and Expansion

DPH Biologicals, formed in 2018, has recently transitioned to a private management group, demonstrating substantial growth potential. The company's pipeline boasts five novel biologicals set to hit the market in 2024. The new management team, rich in experience within the agricultural industry, includes Messman, Alex Cochran, Chris Feiden, Trey Soud, Brad Holzworth, Roberto Werneck, Cliff Watrin, and Mario Tenerelli as the Latin America advisor.

A Collaborative Endeavor

DPH Biologicals is actively engaged in a multi-year research collaboration with the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign's Crop Physiology lab. This partnership illustrates the company's commitment to the continuous evolution of agronomic solutions and their application in sustainable farming.

Global Ambition

With a robust team based in Indianapolis, Indiana, and Princeton, Illinois, and territory managers in key markets, DPH Biologicals is gearing up to extend its product line worldwide. A significant part of this global expansion includes a planned venture into the Brazilian market, marking an important milestone in the company's growth trajectory.