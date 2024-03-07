CSN Group Elevates Sustainability Agenda: Human Rights to Decarbonization Targets in 2023 Review

In the last quarter of 2023, the CSN Group made significant strides in enhancing its sustainability framework, marking a pivotal moment in its operational and strategic development. This period saw the integration of human rights into its materiality matrix and ambitious steps towards decarbonization, reflecting a deepened commitment to environmental, social, and governance (ESG) principles amidst its expansion endeavors.

Human Rights and ESG Integration

The CSN Group's decision to incorporate Human Rights into its materiality matrix underscores a proactive approach to addressing societal expectations and operational impacts. This move not only aligns with best market practices but also signifies the company's recognition of Human Rights as an essential component of its ESG strategy. The revised matrix, aimed at facilitating strategic decisions, reflects a broader understanding of stakeholder concerns, thereby enhancing the company's responsiveness to global sustainability trends.

Advancing Climate and Nature Risk Management

Another cornerstone of CSN's sustainability agenda in 2023 was the integration of its climate risk matrix with nature risks. Adhering to the guidelines of the Taskforce on Nature-Related Financial Disclosure (TNFD) and the Taskforce on Climate-Related Financial Disclosure (TCFD), this unified risk matrix represents a comprehensive approach to identifying and managing environmental risks. Additionally, the review of the decarbonization roadmap for the Cement segment, which significantly contributes to the group's CO2 emissions, highlights the company's dedication to reducing its environmental footprint. The announcement of a new target to reduce emission intensity by 23% by 2030, currently under review by the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi), exemplifies CSN's commitment to science-based targets and sustainable development.

Innovative Steps Towards Decarbonization

CSN Mineração's successful tests with 100% electric off-road trucks mark a groundbreaking step towards operational decarbonization. The decision to acquire this equipment and introduce additional units for testing in 2024 demonstrates the company's willingness to invest in innovative technologies for sustainability. This initiative not only contributes to the reduction of the company's carbon footprint but also sets a precedent for environmentally responsible practices within the mining sector.

As the CSN Group navigates its sustainability journey, the integration of Human Rights into its materiality matrix, the advancement of its climate and nature risk management, and the adoption of electric off-road trucks for decarbonization underscore the company's robust strategy towards ESG compliance and leadership. These developments not only reflect CSN's adaptability to global sustainability trends but also its commitment to contributing positively to the planet and society. As the company awaits approval for its emission reduction target from the SBTi, its proactive measures in 2023 serve as a testament to its dedication to fostering a sustainable future.