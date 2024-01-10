en English
Brazil

CRP Subsea Clinches Major Contract for Deepwater Oil Project in Brazil

By: Saboor Bayat
Published: January 10, 2024 at 10:23 am EST


In a significant development for the offshore oil and gas sector, CRP Subsea, a subsidiary of AIS, has been awarded a sizeable contract to supply distributed buoyancy modules (DBMs) for a deepwater oil field project in the Santos Basin, offshore Brazil. The identity of the hiring entity, a renowned energy technology firm, remains undisclosed.

Revolutionizing Offshore Oil Extraction

The DBMs from CRP Subsea are designed to support a unique subsea lazy-wave riser configuration, significantly reducing the top tension on the floating, production, storage and offloading (FPSO) unit. This innovative approach draws attention to CRP Subsea’s superior internal clamp technology.

Enhancing Reliability and Reducing Risks

The DBMs will be installed on a flexible production riser, a key component transferring oil from the subsea wells to the FPSO unit. This technology not only reduces installation risks but also boosts the reliability of deepwater flexible risers. James Harrison, Key Account Manager at CRP Subsea, maintains that their pioneering technology sets a new standard within the industry.

Project Timeline and Output

The engineering phase for this project has been set in motion, with manufacturing to follow at CRP Subsea’s facility in North West England. The completion and delivery of the DBMs are slated for June 2024, marking a significant milestone for CRP Subsea in the offshore oil and gas sector.

Brazil Business Energy
Saboor Bayat

Saboor Bayat, a distinguished scholar and renowned author in the field of International Relations, offers insightful and in-depth coverage of the unstable Afghan region's intricacies. Since 2010, his expertise and knowledge have been disseminated through various Afghan publications. As a former Program Manager and Author for Subhe-Kabul Daily, Bayat's contribution to journalism is indisputable. His unwavering commitment to journalism is further illustrated in his ongoing work with the Writers Council for Madanyat, an organization that focuses on promoting civil values, advocating for human rights, and opposing violence and extremism.

