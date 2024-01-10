CRP Subsea Clinches Major Contract for Deepwater Oil Project in Brazil

In a significant development for the offshore oil and gas sector, CRP Subsea, a subsidiary of AIS, has been awarded a sizeable contract to supply distributed buoyancy modules (DBMs) for a deepwater oil field project in the Santos Basin, offshore Brazil. The identity of the hiring entity, a renowned energy technology firm, remains undisclosed.

Revolutionizing Offshore Oil Extraction

The DBMs from CRP Subsea are designed to support a unique subsea lazy-wave riser configuration, significantly reducing the top tension on the floating, production, storage and offloading (FPSO) unit. This innovative approach draws attention to CRP Subsea’s superior internal clamp technology.

Enhancing Reliability and Reducing Risks

The DBMs will be installed on a flexible production riser, a key component transferring oil from the subsea wells to the FPSO unit. This technology not only reduces installation risks but also boosts the reliability of deepwater flexible risers. James Harrison, Key Account Manager at CRP Subsea, maintains that their pioneering technology sets a new standard within the industry.

Project Timeline and Output

The engineering phase for this project has been set in motion, with manufacturing to follow at CRP Subsea’s facility in North West England. The completion and delivery of the DBMs are slated for June 2024, marking a significant milestone for CRP Subsea in the offshore oil and gas sector.