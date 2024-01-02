en English
Brazil

Cristiano Ronaldo’s Luxurious Christmas Gesture: A $40,000 Rolex Watch Gift

author
By: Saboor Bayat
Published: January 2, 2024 at 7:00 am EST
Cristiano Ronaldo's Luxurious Christmas Gesture: A $40,000 Rolex Watch Gift

The festive season holds a distinctive charm for everyone, each person expressing their joy and gratitude in their unique ways. Yet, for someone like Cristiano Ronaldo, the internationally renowned football sensation, the act of giving takes on an entirely different dimension. This Christmas, Ronaldo’s gift-giving was not about jumpers or socks, but about a luxurious watch worth around $40,000.

A Star-Studded New Year’s Eve

Ronaldo’s New Year’s Eve (NYE) party was a grand affair, ringing in the new year with glamour and high spirits. Among the notable attendees was Brazilian singer Luan Santana, who graced the event with his performance. In a surprising turn of events, the highlight of the evening was not Santana’s performance but the gift Ronaldo presented to him.

A Gesture of Gratitude

Ronaldo’s gift to Santana was not just any watch, but a Rolex GMT in rose gold with a ‘Root beer’ bezel. This timepiece, known for its elegance and sophistication, is an exemplary representation of luxury and class. The watch, with an MSRP north of $38,000, serves as a testament to Ronaldo’s appreciation for Santana’s performance at his NYE party.

Rolex: A Symbol of Appreciation

While the video clip capturing the gift-giving moment is somewhat blurred, the distinct features of the Rolex watch are unmistakable. This is not the first time Ronaldo has chosen Rolex as a token of gratitude. He also presented a Rolex watch to his Juventus teammates as a thank-you for their support during a challenging period.

As we step into the new year, the story of Ronaldo’s extravagant gift-giving serves as a reminder of the various ways we express gratitude and appreciation. It underscores how even the most successful figures choose to convey their thanks – not through ordinary gifts but through gestures that speak volumes about their gratitude.

Brazil
author

Saboor Bayat

Saboor Bayat, a distinguished scholar and renowned author in the field of International Relations, offers insightful and in-depth coverage of the unstable Afghan region's intricacies. Since 2010, his expertise and knowledge have been disseminated through various Afghan publications. As a former Program Manager and Author for Subhe-Kabul Daily, Bayat's contribution to journalism is indisputable. His unwavering commitment to journalism is further illustrated in his ongoing work with the Writers Council for Madanyat, an organization that focuses on promoting civil values, advocating for human rights, and opposing violence and extremism.

