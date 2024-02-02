Craig Jones to Face Philip Rowe in Mexico City Grappling Match

Craig Jones, the Brazilian jiu-jitsu (BJJ) coach for the reigning UFC featherweight champion, Alexander Volkanovski, is gearing up to face off against welterweight Philip Rowe in an upcoming grappling event. The match is set to take place at the Pit Submission Series in Mexico City on February 23, organized by Karate Combat. Known for his prowess in BJJ, Jones is a formidable opponent and a respected figure in the world of submission grappling.

ADCC World Championship Silver Medalist vs. High-Level Opponent

Jones boasts an impressive record in BJJ, with two silver medals at the ADCC World Championships to his name. His competencies as a coach have also been demonstrated through his work with some of the top figures in UFC, including welterweight champion Leon Edwards. His upcoming opponent, Rowe, is no stranger to high-level BJJ opponents. In 2021, Rowe competed against renowned no-gi grappler, Gordon Ryan, although he ultimately lost the match by decision.

Jones' Influence in the UFC and BJJ Community

Jones is not only a leading figure in BJJ, but also a significant contributor to the UFC. His coaching skills have been instrumental in shaping the careers of many fighters, including Alexander Volkanovski. Jones has also expressed admiration for UFC featherweight contender Diego Lopes, praising the fighter's impressive BJJ skills, which were on display during his fight against Movsar Evloev at UFC 288.

Change of Plans

Notably, Jones was originally slated to grapple with former UFC champion Luke Rockhold in Israel. However, the event was canceled owing to regional conflict. Despite the change of plans, the upcoming match against Rowe is expected to offer a significant challenge and an exciting spectacle for fans of grappling arts.