Brazil

Copacabana Beach: From Sacred Rituals to New Year’s Spectacle

By: Saboor Bayat
Published: January 2, 2024 at 12:16 am EST
Every New Year’s Eve, Rio de Janeiro’s Copacabana Beach morphs into a stunning spectacle of revelry and spirituality, hosting one of the world’s largest celebrations. Over two million individuals, dressed in white, converge to marvel at a dazzling 15-minute fireworks display. This modern form of celebration, however, is deeply entrenched in the spiritual traditions of the Afro-Brazilian religion, Umbanda.

Ancient Spiritual Roots

Since the 1950s, followers of Umbanda used to assemble on Copacabana Beach to offer their respects to Iemanjá, the Sea Goddess, praying for prosperity in the upcoming year. This gathering was not just a sacred moment for Umbanda worshippers but also for other Afro-Brazilian religions with historical connections to slavery and deities derived from African beliefs.

The Transformation of Tradition

In 1987, a local hotel initiated a fireworks show on December 31st, which quickly gained popularity and transformed the spiritual gathering into a colossal party. This event now overshadows the original religious rites, with party-goers adopting Umbanda’s customs, such as wearing white and releasing flowers into the sea. Despite the commercial takeover, devout practitioners have found ways to continue their rituals, now on December 29th, to evade the New Year’s Eve crowd. They come bearing offerings to Iemanjá, performing traditional dances, singing hymns, and setting up altars adorned with flowers, fruits, and liquor. These actions symbolize a direct lineage from their African heritage and a profound connection to their deities.

Afro-Brazilian Religions and Their Struggles

Afro-Brazilian religions like Umbanda and Candomblé, which originated among enslaved Africans, have offered a sense of cultural identity to numerous Black Brazilians. However, they have also faced relentless persecution, including from hardliners within the Evangelical church. In recent times, environmental concerns have urged followers to forego non-biodegradable offerings like Styrofoam boats. The rituals performed at Copacabana Beach, involving the release of wooden boats and other offerings into the sea, symbolize not only a cleansing but also a hopeful beginning to the new year for these practitioners.

Brazil
Saboor Bayat

Saboor Bayat, a distinguished scholar and renowned author in the field of International Relations, offers insightful and in-depth coverage of the unstable Afghan region's intricacies. Since 2010, his expertise and knowledge have been disseminated through various Afghan publications. As a former Program Manager and Author for Subhe-Kabul Daily, Bayat's contribution to journalism is indisputable. His unwavering commitment to journalism is further illustrated in his ongoing work with the Writers Council for Madanyat, an organization that focuses on promoting civil values, advocating for human rights, and opposing violence and extremism.

