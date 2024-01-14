BYD in Talks with Brazil’s Sigma Lithium for Potential Collaboration

Chinese electric vehicle manufacturer BYD is reportedly in talks with Brazil’s Sigma Lithium over a possible supply agreement, joint venture, or acquisition, according to the Financial Times. The discussions were confirmed by BYD’s Brazilian chair, Alexandre Baldy, who disclosed a meeting with Sigma’s Chief Executive Ana Cabral Gardner in Sao Paulo but refrained from providing further details due to a confidentiality agreement. The revelation emerged on January 14th, and neither BYD nor Sigma immediately responded to requests for comment.

The Potential Collaboration

Sigma Lithium, earlier in January, announced the initiation of a primary listing on Nasdaq and the Singapore stock exchange. The lithium producer’s potential collaboration with BYD could play a crucial role in shaping the future of the electric vehicle industry, especially in the Brazilian market. On the other hand, BYD, which enjoys the backing of Warren Buffet’s Berkshire Hathaway, revealed plans in July to invest 3 billion reais (approximately 600 million USD) in a new industrial complex in northeastern Brazil. The operations at this facility are expected to commence in mid-2024.

Other Industry Developments

In related industry news, the European Commission is gearing up to inspect Chinese automakers as part of an investigation into whether punitive tariffs should be imposed to protect European electric vehicle manufacturers. Volkswagen reported an increase in sales in the previous year, driven by mass-market cars and its premium brand Audi. Volvo Cars, majority-owned by China’s Geely, plans to temporarily halt production at its plant in Gent, Belgium, due to delays linked to the security situation in the Red Sea.

Market Dynamics

Hertz Global Holdings is preparing to sell about 20,000 electric vehicles from its U.S. fleet, including Teslas, indicating a cooling demand for electric vehicles. Simultaneously, U.S. retailer Target is facing minor disruptions in shipments from India and Pakistan due to the Red Sea crisis, shedding light on the intricate interplay of global events and their impact on the automotive industry.