en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Automotive

BYD in Talks with Brazil’s Sigma Lithium for Potential Collaboration

author
By: Saboor Bayat
Published: January 14, 2024 at 6:10 am EST
BYD in Talks with Brazil’s Sigma Lithium for Potential Collaboration

Chinese electric vehicle manufacturer BYD is reportedly in talks with Brazil’s Sigma Lithium over a possible supply agreement, joint venture, or acquisition, according to the Financial Times. The discussions were confirmed by BYD’s Brazilian chair, Alexandre Baldy, who disclosed a meeting with Sigma’s Chief Executive Ana Cabral Gardner in Sao Paulo but refrained from providing further details due to a confidentiality agreement. The revelation emerged on January 14th, and neither BYD nor Sigma immediately responded to requests for comment.

The Potential Collaboration

Sigma Lithium, earlier in January, announced the initiation of a primary listing on Nasdaq and the Singapore stock exchange. The lithium producer’s potential collaboration with BYD could play a crucial role in shaping the future of the electric vehicle industry, especially in the Brazilian market. On the other hand, BYD, which enjoys the backing of Warren Buffet’s Berkshire Hathaway, revealed plans in July to invest 3 billion reais (approximately 600 million USD) in a new industrial complex in northeastern Brazil. The operations at this facility are expected to commence in mid-2024.

Other Industry Developments

In related industry news, the European Commission is gearing up to inspect Chinese automakers as part of an investigation into whether punitive tariffs should be imposed to protect European electric vehicle manufacturers. Volkswagen reported an increase in sales in the previous year, driven by mass-market cars and its premium brand Audi. Volvo Cars, majority-owned by China’s Geely, plans to temporarily halt production at its plant in Gent, Belgium, due to delays linked to the security situation in the Red Sea.

Market Dynamics

Hertz Global Holdings is preparing to sell about 20,000 electric vehicles from its U.S. fleet, including Teslas, indicating a cooling demand for electric vehicles. Simultaneously, U.S. retailer Target is facing minor disruptions in shipments from India and Pakistan due to the Red Sea crisis, shedding light on the intricate interplay of global events and their impact on the automotive industry.

0
Automotive Brazil Business
author

Saboor Bayat

Saboor Bayat, a distinguished scholar and renowned author in the field of International Relations, offers insightful and in-depth coverage of the unstable Afghan region's intricacies. Since 2010, his expertise and knowledge have been disseminated through various Afghan publications. As a former Program Manager and Author for Subhe-Kabul Daily, Bayat's contribution to journalism is indisputable. His unwavering commitment to journalism is further illustrated in his ongoing work with the Writers Council for Madanyat, an organization that focuses on promoting civil values, advocating for human rights, and opposing violence and extremism.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Automotive

See more
2 hours ago
BYD in Talks with Brazil's Sigma Lithium to Secure Vital EV Battery Ingredient
Chinese electric vehicle manufacturer BYD Co Ltd is reportedly in advanced discussions with Brazil’s Sigma Lithium Resources Corp to secure a supply of lithium, a key component in electric vehicle batteries. The potential agreement underscores China’s ongoing efforts to lock in essential raw materials for its rapidly expanding electric vehicle industry. Securing Lithium: A Top
BYD in Talks with Brazil's Sigma Lithium to Secure Vital EV Battery Ingredient
Reckless Driving in Wiltshire: Three Men Face Legal Consequences
6 hours ago
Reckless Driving in Wiltshire: Three Men Face Legal Consequences
Usain Bolt Tests the GENBETA: A New Kind of Speed Challenge
6 hours ago
Usain Bolt Tests the GENBETA: A New Kind of Speed Challenge
India's Auto Exports Fall by 21% in 2022: SIAM
5 hours ago
India's Auto Exports Fall by 21% in 2022: SIAM
Benelli Tornado 400: A New Contender in the Motorcycle Arena
6 hours ago
Benelli Tornado 400: A New Contender in the Motorcycle Arena
Hero MotoCorp to Launch Next-Gen XPulse 210 in 2025: What to Expect
6 hours ago
Hero MotoCorp to Launch Next-Gen XPulse 210 in 2025: What to Expect
Latest Headlines
World News
Idaho Residents Voice Concerns Over Political Actions and Social Policies
43 seconds
Idaho Residents Voice Concerns Over Political Actions and Social Policies
China's Solemn Protest to US Statement on Taiwan's Elections: A Diplomatic Chess Game
57 seconds
China's Solemn Protest to US Statement on Taiwan's Elections: A Diplomatic Chess Game
Robert Griffin III Urges NFL to Postpone Chiefs-Dolphins Game Amid Extreme Cold
1 min
Robert Griffin III Urges NFL to Postpone Chiefs-Dolphins Game Amid Extreme Cold
The High Heel Metaphor: A Look at Nikki Haley's Feminine Approach to Presidential Politics
2 mins
The High Heel Metaphor: A Look at Nikki Haley's Feminine Approach to Presidential Politics
Defense Minister Gallant Storms Out of War Cabinet Meeting Amidst Tensions with Netanyahu
4 mins
Defense Minister Gallant Storms Out of War Cabinet Meeting Amidst Tensions with Netanyahu
Iowa Caucuses: The First Crucial Test in the 2024 Republican Presidential Primary
6 mins
Iowa Caucuses: The First Crucial Test in the 2024 Republican Presidential Primary
Uttarakhand Approves DA Hike and Prepares for Uniform Civil Code Implementation
6 mins
Uttarakhand Approves DA Hike and Prepares for Uniform Civil Code Implementation
Taiwan Elects Lai Ching-te as President, Defying Beijing's Unification Ambitions
7 mins
Taiwan Elects Lai Ching-te as President, Defying Beijing's Unification Ambitions
Australian Open Upsets and Debuts: Sweeny's Loss, Kubler's Struggle, and Prizmic's Resilience
7 mins
Australian Open Upsets and Debuts: Sweeny's Loss, Kubler's Struggle, and Prizmic's Resilience
Global Playbook 2024: Navigating the Power Corridors of the World
9 mins
Global Playbook 2024: Navigating the Power Corridors of the World
Davos Adorned in Snow as World Economic Forum Approaches
2 hours
Davos Adorned in Snow as World Economic Forum Approaches
Russian Ambassador Asserts New Phase of Western Aggression in Yemen
7 hours
Russian Ambassador Asserts New Phase of Western Aggression in Yemen
Revealed: Queen Elizabeth II's Peaceful Final Moments Detailed in New Book
7 hours
Revealed: Queen Elizabeth II's Peaceful Final Moments Detailed in New Book
2023 Declared Hottest Year on Record: A Call for Urgent Global Climate Action
7 hours
2023 Declared Hottest Year on Record: A Call for Urgent Global Climate Action
Indian Politician Milind Deora Set to Join Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena Faction
7 hours
Indian Politician Milind Deora Set to Join Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena Faction
Samoa Celebrates Platinum Jubilee of the Bahá’í Faith: A Journey of Spirituality and Unity
7 hours
Samoa Celebrates Platinum Jubilee of the Bahá’í Faith: A Journey of Spirituality and Unity
Monarchs in the Modern Age: A Look at Global Governance in 2024
12 hours
Monarchs in the Modern Age: A Look at Global Governance in 2024
Visual Chronicle of Our Times: AFP Pictures of the Week Capture Global Events
12 hours
Visual Chronicle of Our Times: AFP Pictures of the Week Capture Global Events

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app