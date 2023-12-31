en English
Brazil

Brazil’s Vice President Announces Tax Benefits for Green Initiatives; China Stresses ‘Inevitable’ Taiwan Reunification

By: Salman Akhtar
Published: December 31, 2023 at 10:59 am EST | Updated: Dec 31, 2023 at 11:12 am EST
Brazil's Vice President Announces Tax Benefits for Green Initiatives; China Stresses 'Inevitable' Taiwan Reunification

In a crucial move to stimulate Brazil’s economy, Vice President Geraldo Alckmin announced new government measures on December 31 in Sao Paulo. The initiative aims to extend tax benefits to companies investing in transportation and acquiring new machinery. This announcement is a strategic component of President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva’s broader plan to re-industrialize Brazil’s economy, still recovering from the pandemic and currently 18% below its 2011 peak industrial output.

The ‘Green’ Shift

The Lula administration is directing its efforts towards promoting ‘green’ projects. It includes the development of flex-fuel and electric vehicles, renewable energy, and biofuels. The ‘Mover’ program, introduced by an executive order, offers lower income taxes for transportation companies. This step encourages investment in new technologies, research, and development. This program is expected to provide benefits of 3.5 billion reais in the following year, escalating to 4.1 billion reais by 2028.

(Read Also: Berkshire Hathaway: A Temporary Setback Doesn’t Eclipse Warren Buffett’s Legacy)

Accelerating Industrial Growth

Alckmin, who also serves as the minister of Development and Industry, emphasized the urgency to boost investment and productivity. He presented a bill to Congress proposing 3.4 billion reais in income tax benefits for companies. This move aims to expedite the renewal of their industrial machinery, thereby reducing the equipment depreciation period from 20 years to two years. The vice president also alluded to a future ‘second phase’ of the program without revealing further details.

(Read Also: Brazil Intervenes in Venezuela-Guyana Border Dispute Amid Escalating Tensions)

Funding the Initiative

The anticipated revenue losses from these tax benefits will be offset by import taxes, including those on imported electric vehicles. The program requires congressional approval within four months to remain effective.

China’s Assertive Stance on Taiwan

In related international news, Chinese President Xi Jinping delivered a New Year’s address stating that ‘reunification’ with Taiwan is inevitable. This statement, adopting a more assertive tone than the previous year, came just ahead of Taiwan’s leadership elections. Beijing has consistently viewed Taiwan as a part of its territory and has not ruled out the use of force to achieve unification.

Brazil Business Energy
author

Salman Akhtar

Salman Akhtar is a talented multimedia journalist who expertly marries compelling narratives with digital media expertise. His professional background includes a stint as an editor at 24 NewsHD where his writing and editing acumen was frequently showcased. His superior content creation and writing skills have been honed and refined throughout his career. Salman Akhtar remains a dynamic figure in the journalistic arena, dedicated to achieving utmost excellence and promoting constructive transformation.

