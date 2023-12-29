en English
Brazil

Brazil’s Public Debt Soars to New Record High, Central Bank Reveals

By: Saboor Bayat
Published: December 28, 2023 at 7:52 pm EST | Updated: Dec 29, 2023 at 9:22 am EST
Brazil’s Public Debt Soars to New Record High, Central Bank Reveals

Breaking financial news unfolds from Brazil where the nation’s public debt has soared to a groundbreaking R$ 6.33 trillion in November 2023. This represents a substantial 2.48% increase from October, outpacing the previous record set in August at R$ 6.27 trillion. The surge can be traced back to a combination of R$ 99.94 billion in net issuances and R$ 47.44 billion in accrued interest.

Public Debt to GDP Ratio Climbs

Further augmenting concerns, the Central Bank of Brazil has disclosed that the public debt to GDP ratio has ascended to 74.7% as of October. This figure captures the magnitude of debt that the Brazilian government has accrued in comparison to the country’s total economic output. It is a vital gauge of the nation’s fiscal health and its ability to repay its debts.

Reserves for Debt Servicing

In the face of this escalating debt, the National Treasury maintains reserves dedicated to debt servicing. These reserves are currently sufficient for 8.34 months of debt maturity, providing a safety net for Brazil in these economically turbulent times.

Inflation and Central Bank’s Challenges

Parallel to the debt scenario, Brazil’s annual inflation has slowed less than expected early this month, underscoring the complexities confronting central bankers. As they strive to cut interest rates to stimulate economic growth, they must also wrangle prices to the tolerance range by year’s end. Data released Thursday indicates consumer prices rose 4.72% in mid-December from a year earlier, exceeding all forecasts in a Bloomberg survey that had a 4.56% median estimate. Monthly inflation is at 0.40%.

Further data on Brazil’s gross general government debt will be disclosed on January 5, casting more light on the economic landscape of this South American powerhouse.

Brazil Business Economy
Saboor Bayat

Saboor Bayat, a distinguished scholar and renowned author in the field of International Relations, offers insightful and in-depth coverage of the unstable Afghan region's intricacies. Since 2010, his expertise and knowledge have been disseminated through various Afghan publications. As a former Program Manager and Author for Subhe-Kabul Daily, Bayat's contribution to journalism is indisputable. His unwavering commitment to journalism is further illustrated in his ongoing work with the Writers Council for Madanyat, an organization that focuses on promoting civil values, advocating for human rights, and opposing violence and extremism.

